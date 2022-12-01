The Largest Volume Tire Segment Continues to Thrive

I don’t know about you, but I remember the popularity of trends like iPods, MySpace, low-rise jeans and Jersey Shore. I can see it now…I am wearing my favorite “Live Strong” bracelet and writing the latest article for my Harry Potter blog. I was excited because Survivor is on tonight, and I just spent the last of my $25 iTunes gift card on the latest Green Day album.

While I miss those days, it’s pretty obvious that as the years go on, some trends just don’t stick around. Upgrades are made, and things simply get better over time.

Some trends do stick around, though. Say for example how touring tires have had a hold on the industry for a long time.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about touring tires and why the segment is holding steady as the largest volume in the industry.

According to Discount Tire, touring tires are designed to deliver a comfortable ride and reliable all-season traction, with the addition of more responsive handling. You may be asking, “Why not just get an all-season tire?” Generally, touring tires have a higher speed rating than all-season tires, and often feature an asymmetrical tread pattern.