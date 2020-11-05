Connect with us
KYB Releases Truck-Plus Performance, Leveling Assemblies

Applications are available for many of the most popular trucks and additional applications are currently in development, the company says.
Tire Review Staff

on

KYB has released the KYB Truck-Plus Performance Assembly for light truck owners who want to upgrade their vehicle’s suspension; and Truck-Plus Leveling Assemblies as an ideal solution for truck owners who want a more aggressive appearance.

The KYB Truck-Plus Performance Assembly is specifically designed for enthusiasts who want to increase their truck’s handling and control capabilities, the company says.

When compared to conventional replacement strut assemblies, KYB Truck-Plus Performance Assemblies incorporate additional damping, and, on many applications, a monotube design, KYB says. Monotubes have two separate working chambers: an air-free hydraulic area for complete fluid control, and a second high-pressure nitrogen gas area with a floating piston that adjusts to add instant performance on demand, the company says.

Truck-Plus Performance Assemblies come with the correct spring, top mount, insulators and hardware required for a quick replacement.

The KYB Truck-Plus Leveling Assembly increases the vehicle’s front height, allowing owners to give their truck a more level appearance, the company says.

The Truck-Plus Leveling Assemblies come completely assembled with strut, spring and mount, as well as all hardware necessary for installation. Truck-Plus Leveling Assemblies come with the spring is already in place, so no spring compression is required.

All Truck-Plus Leveling Assemblies are assembled in the U.S. and use the same springs and components found in KYB Truck-Plus Performance Assemblies. Applications are available for many of the most popular trucks and additional applications are currently in development.

