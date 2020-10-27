Connect with us
KYB Brings Back Truck Months Promotion

Technicians and consumers have opportunities to earn money on sets of KYB products in November and December.
Tire Review Staff

KYB is running its Truck Months promotion in November and December.

Technicians will earn $25 on every set of four KYB products installed on trucks, SUVs or crossovers in November and December. Each sale can be logged online, the results will be automatically calculated and one gift card will be sent to the technician at the end of the promotion. Each technician can earn up to $450. Sales can be logged at www.kyb.com/truckmonths

Consumers who purchase four KYB products for their truck, SUV or crossover in November and December can also earn $25. The purchase can be made at their local service provider, auto parts store or online, and the parts can be professionally installed or installed by the consumer. Consumers can apply for the rebate at www.kyb.com/trucks.

