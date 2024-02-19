 Cutting corners on brake jobs can cost customers down the road

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Garage Studio

Cutting corners on brake jobs can cost customers down the road

Spending more on brake services can help customers understand the importance of quality repairs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

When a customer gets sticker shock from the price of brake parts or service, it presents a perfect opportunity for you to educate them on the value of quality brake service and why it’s worth an extra investment. Just because the shops down the road offer something cheaper, doesn’t mean the service is better than yours, especially if you value doing things the right way without cutting corners.

Related Articles

For customers experiencing price concerns, explain why showing the value of spending more on brake services can help them understand the importance of quality repairs at a higher cost.

Start by explaining the cost of parts being replaced in your customer’s vehicle. Shops that cut corners or look to save a buck themselves may provide inexpensive brake pads, for example, but this could come as a detriment to the customer down the road. Reputable brake manufacturers invest serious money into designing pads for certain makes and models. Specific testing puts brake systems through rigorous simulations to ensure real-world effectiveness to recreate the vehicle’s exact braking dynamics through factors like mass, inertia and stopping force.

Explaining how quality engineering prevents issues down the road can help customers understand that by saving money with no-name pads, they’d likely experience problems and have to come back to that shop. However, quality components matched to their exact vehicle is money well spent.

What about rotors? Often, shops that offer cheap brake service will skip any rotor service or replacement, offering to only do it for extra money. Not addressing the rotors every brake job is setting your shop up for a comeback that can rid of any profit you may get from installing cheap brakes. 

When you compromise on components or important additional steps to brake service, you sacrifice quality, safety and customer satisfaction. Maybe not today or tomorrow, but those shortcuts will catch up to you and your customers down the road, leading to comebacks and angry customers.

Ask yourself this: Who are your best customers – the ones who come to you for every car problem? Chances are they aren’t coming to you strictly for the cheapest brake service in town. They come because they trust you thoroughly inspect their vehicle and do quality work that keeps them confident and secure.

If you want more repeat business and continuous referrals, don’t cut corners. Take the time to explain why paying a little more for quality parts and your skilled labor as technicians provides value that corner-cutting shops simply can’t match.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

Jon-Owens-AMN-Feb-24
WT-hankook-1400x700
-Continental-cantrepairflat
Continental-rimclamp
Rolling with the Numbers

Using regional trends to develop an EV tire and service strategy

Understanding where EV hotspots in the country are can better prepare you and your customers for current EV trends.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

Tire dealers cite limited demand as a reason for not stocking a larger variety of EV tires in 2024. EV tire and service trends from last year may point to why dealers in some parts of the country are bullish, but it isn’t like that everywhere.

On this week’s show, we’re looking at regional EV trends and how they affect EV tire sales and EV service. Following these demands and understanding where EV hotspots in the country are can better prepare you and your customers for current EV trends.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
Navigating setbacks for tough diagnoses

Rather than failures, technicians should view setbacks as growth opportunities to expand their skill set.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-diagnosis
Different forms of advertising to get customers through tire dealer doors 

Losing one customer might not be a biggie, but negative word-of-mouth marketing could be business-threatening.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-advertising
The difference between all-weather and all-season tires  

“All-season” or “all-weather” tires don’t always perform well in every condition.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-all-season-all-weather
What causes broken springs?

There are a lot of vehicle springs living on the streets these days. We talk about why these bits of broken spring have become more common.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Reading what you can’t see: TPMS sensor signals

TPMS sensor signals are low power and low frequency, with most sensors transmitting at 315MHz or 433MHz.

By Andrew Markel
invisibleTPMS-1400
Continental highlights OEM vs. replacement EV tire differences during K&M Tire conference

Continental is providing existing replacement offerings that cover EV customer needs in its portfolio and is designating them as “EV ready.”

By Christian Hinton
Faith, hope, love: Triple Tire builds a Top Shop on three simple principles

The husband and wife team have only about a year’s worth of tire dealing under their belts, yet they managed to nearly double their first-year sales expectations.

By David Sickels
K&M-Triple-Tire-Storefront-1400
K&M Tire challenges dealers to evolve their businesses at 2024 conference

The audience was also updated on programs and incentives members can receive with Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire dealer programs.

By Christian Hinton