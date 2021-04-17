Connect with us
Coats Inspection Lane Equipment

Undercar

Inspection Lanes: Reaping Returns on Your Investment

Helping drivers keep up with vehicle and tire maintenance can start by installing one or more inspection lanes in your tire shop.
Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

More than 30% of vehicles out on the road today need an alignment and are outside of manufacturer spec. This presents a great opportunity for dealers: not only is there more work out there for you (which means more money to be made), but there are also drivers out there who need help with vehicle maintenance.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Here’s where, you, the tire dealer, can step in and make keeping up with vehicle and tire maintenance easy, and installing one or more inspection lanes in your shop is a good start.

Typically, inspection lanes allow for the car to be driven over or near sensors to read tire tread depth, alignment, suspension and other undercar data, which is generated in a matter of seconds. Some inspection lane equipment also generates a report for service professionals to review with the customer and discuss their vehicle health.

You may be thinking: “An inspection lane? How much is that going to cost?” While you may have to initially shell out a several thousand dollars to create an inspection lane, the returns you reap on your investment will multiply many times over. We’ll show you how.

Profit-Center Opportunities

When talking about investing in new equipment, dealers always ask about ROI. So, let’s run through the math.

Inspection lane equipment can vary in cost from $26,000 per lane for a simple tread depth scanner, to up to $70,000 for a tread reader and alignment check towers.

Say you run 50 vehicles per day through your inspection lane. Around 30% of those, say almost 18, will need an alignment. If you charge $99 for labor on each alignment, you’d be making an additional $1,782 per day. That’s an extra $53,000 per month.

Advertisement

So, if the cost of setting up an inspection lane ranges from $26,000-$70,000, it could pay for itself in less than a month to two months, depending on your setup.

Plus, it acts as a customer retention tool. Once your service advisor discusses an inspection report with a customer, they will have a barometer for their vehicle’s undercar health. Next time they’re wondering if a service is really necessary, they’ll come to you because you have the equipment that proves they need the service you’re recommending.

Managing Your Shop’s Inspections

One of the questions you’ll want to answer after making an investment in a piece of equipment is, “Is this really working? Is this doing what we need it to do?”

One way to tell is by investing in inspection equipment and software that automatically keeps track of your inspection data. That can include:

  • Inspection dates and car count: How many inspections were performed on which date?
  • Opportunity count: How many had service opportunities?
  • Sold count: How many did we sell?

A dashboard that displays this information allows general managers and service advisors to track sales metrics and success. It also allows them to reach out to customers who may have declined service and schedule them for an appointment or make them aware of any service specials that could pertain to their vehicle.

Advertisement

If a tire dealer finds that discussing a vehicle’s inspection report with the customer starts off the conversation on the right foot, the shop can then fine-tune their policies and procedures around customer interfacing.

Content provided by Coats.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Undercar: KYB Releases Truck-Plus Performance, Leveling Assemblies

Undercar: Continental Expands ATE Disc Brake Rotor Coverage

Undercar: Hunter Quick Pit Now Available

Undercar: PTC Introduces New Steering Knuckle Assemblies

Advertisement

on

Inspection Lanes: Reaping Returns on Your Investment

on

Can Tires Sell Shocks and Struts?

on

Ford F-150 Brake Job

on

PRT Launches 149 Complete Strut Assemblies
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Commercial Tires: Kumho Releases New Crugen HT51 Commercial All-Season Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Petlas Tire USA

Contact: Sinan EvcanPhone: 330-309-1466
1201 E Market St STE418, Akron OH 44305
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Tires-Shocks-Struts Tires-Shocks-Struts

Undercar

Can Tires Sell Shocks and Struts?
Connect
Tire Review Magazine