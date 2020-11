Shops who invest in Hunter Engineering ’s unmanned inspection equipment now can use the Hunter Quick Pit, the company’s new single-pour solution that Hunter says simplifies the concrete work to install Hunter inspection equipment.

Click Here to Read More

Hunter says its Quick Pit was created to minimize disruption to shops’ service drive during the installation of inspection equipment.

During the installation process, a service drive can go from floor-cut to smooth concrete in as little as eight hours, Hunter says.