Kumho Road Venture AT52 “Road and Trail Review” - Tire Review Magazine

 Kumho Road Venture AT52 "Road and Trail Review"

Kumho Road Venture AT52 “Road and Trail Review”

The AT52’s tread design has been optimized to dig deep in mud and sand while also evacuating water and slush when the trails get wet or snowy.

Kumho Tire
By Kumho Tire

All-Terrain. The name really says it all when it comes to the demands placed on this segment of tires. If we consider an All-Season tire, which must perform consistently on the road in the hottest summers and the coldest winters, through rain and even light snow, this only scratches the surface of what an All-Terrain tire is designed to do.

With Kumho’s latest truck and SUV tire, the Road Venture AT52, the demands of the All-Season tire customer meet those of the enthusiasts and tradesmen who also need the capability to travel beyond the pavement and through inclement weather, including deep snow.

Today we’ll be putting Kumho’s latest All-Terrain offering to the test, to see if it can go “All-Ways” in all-conditions, starting with a test of its off-road traction on this rugged trail.

Durability is a major consideration when a tire is designed to crawl over sharp rocks or carry heavy loads. The tire compound in the Road Venture AT52 uses an optimal polymer blend ratio and complex structure carbon black to achieve cut-and-chip resistance and enhanced tread life. Kumho is backing the durability of the AT52 with a 55,000-mile treadwear warranty for metric sizes and 50,000 for light truck and flotation sizes.

Taking a closer look at these tread blocks we can see the dense zigzag siping which helps the AT52 meet the industry severe snow service rating and bear the Three Peak Mountain Snowflake symbol. The center tread blocks also use an interlocking design to allow for maximum stability and on-center feel when the trail ends, and the highway begins.

Whether you’re taking the interstate between campgrounds or commuting to the jobsite, the Road Venture AT52 will take you there in comfort. A 5-pitch block variation on the shoulder lugs and a balanced void ratio minimizes road noise and prevents annoying harmonics from reaching the ears of the vehicle occupants. The shoulder lugs also use tie-bars to aid in rigidity and improve steering feel and confidence when cornering.

But let’s not forget that performance isn’t everything when it comes to tires designed for off-roading enthusiasts. Aesthetics play just as big of a role for customers shopping for All-Terrain tires and Kumho has delivered with an aggressive side biter design that not only improves durability and traction on loose surfaces but compliments the look of modern off-road vehicles just as well. As a further nod to the untamed lands the AT52 conquers, the shoulder lugs meet to form a mountain summit, just like the mountains of snow Jeep owners park on while holiday shopping.

With eye-catching great looks, superb highway comfort and safety, and the capability to carry on when the going gets rough, Kumho’s Road Venture AT52 really checks the boxes for a tire that’s meant to go with you, all-ways.

To see if the Road venture AT52 is right for your customer or your own vehicle, visit kumhotireusa.com to see the full size lineup and explore Kumho’s product range.

