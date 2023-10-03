Kordsa Earns SBTi Approval for Sustainability Commitments

Kordsa obtained approval from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for its emission reduction commitments. By complying with the SBTi’s criteria and recommendations, Kordsa said it will reduce its production-related emissions and increase the use of renewable energy, aiming to reduce its emissions by 46.2% by the year 2030.

SBTi approved Kordsa’s emission reduction targets, based on its sustainability roadmap, guided by science and technology and 2030 targets. SBTi, a partnership between CDP, UN Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), and World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF), is one of the most respected global standards for setting targets for sustainability goals.

Kordsa said it is also taking steps to transform its supply chain ecosystem. In this regard, Kordsa initiated its efforts to enable critical raw material suppliers’ transition to a low-carbon economy by the year 2027.