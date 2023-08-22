 K-Tool International Unveils Backlit Tire Inflator Gauge

K-Tool International Unveils Backlit Tire Inflator Gauge

The backlit tire inflator gauge features an orange backlit display and has a needle that can be seen in light or dark conditions.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
K-Tool International introduced a backlit tire inflator gauge (KTIXD89050). The backlit tire inflator gauge features an orange backlit display and has a needle that the company said is easy to see in light or dark conditions. The company said its dual-foot inflator chuck is designed to fill standard or dual wheel valves and the polymer-coated braided hose is meant to not kink and can withstand the daily abuse delivered by technicians.

“Our backlit tire inflator gauge is the perfect tool for any automotive shop that can be used in any lighting condition,” Mike Arnold, category business unit director, said. “With this tool, we can provide users with an easy-to-use experience while providing accurate results.”

