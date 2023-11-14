 Science Fuses with Passion for Bridgestone Motorsports' Cara Krstolic

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Johnny G & Friends

Science Fuses with Passion for Bridgestone Motorsports’ Cara Krstolic

Johnny g & Friends welcomed Bridgestone's Cara Krstolic to talk about her career trajectory at Bridgestone.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

You know someone loves what they do when they speak about it with passion and excitement. With an engineering background and a passion for racing, Cara Krstolic, executive director, race tire engineering and manufacturing and chief engineer, motorsports, at Bridgestone Americas, is one of those people.  

Related Articles

A native of Akron, Ohio, Cara started her career at Bridgestone as a vehicle dynamics engineer. But her curiosity for learning goes farther back than that.  As the daughter of two teachers, Cara remembers growing up with an interest in science and the outdoors. She would do experiments with her mom, a science teacher. Later as a college student at the University of Akron, she participated in Formula SAE challenges, where she and a team designed and competed with small formula-style racing car. Soon after graduating, she started at Bridgestone and hasn’t looked back. Her story of making her way to the motorsports side of the business is one of grit and a strong work ethic.  

Those traits and more are what allowed her to work her way up to become the head engineer for all race tires for the Bridgestone and Firestone brands, building tires for storied races like the Indy 500.  

In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, Cara and Johnny g discuss:  

  • Cara’s career trajectory at Bridgestone (0:53);
  • A typical race weekend for Cara –the schedule, data collection and all (3:52);
  • Data points collected at a typical race weekend (5:39);
  • Johnny g’s first encounter with guayule in the early 90s, which is a plant Bridgestone is using a sustainable alternative to natural rubber (11:35);
  • Future application for guayule in racing tires (14:24);
  • The atmosphere and race day and Cara and Johnny g’s favorite part about it (17:27);
  • How more women are involved in racing and Cara’s advice to young women for achieving a career in racing (19:59);
  • Rapid Fire Questions (22:51).

For more episodes of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, click here. 

You May Also Like

Drivetime_ Palm
WT-bridgestone-1400x700
TR-Continental-antilockbrake
Continental-balancing
Rolling with the Numbers

Plan to Protect Your Shop’s Growth

Lacking certain planning may lead to your hard-earned success disappearing in an instant.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Plan-to-Protect-Your-Shop’s-Growth

Spiffs, exclusivity agreements, and marketing groups offer key advantages for independent tire dealers. However, lacking certain planning may lead to that hard-earned success disappearing in an instant.

According to our data, 40% of the tire dealers we surveyed leverage spiff programs from suppliers to increase profitability. We talked about spiff programs in another recent episode of Rollin’ with the Numbers where we explained that, from a tire dealer's perspective, spiffs are valuable incentives provided by manufacturers to boost the promotion of particular tire brands. These incentives not only serve as an extra source of motivation for dealers but also offer an opportunity to highlight their expertise in front of customers, enhancing their credibility and sales potential.

Read Full Article

More Johnny G & Friends Posts
D&K’s Dennis King: The Tire Industry’s Lucrative Future

How Dunlap & Kyle created a vision statement with eight core values.

By Madeleine Winer
Dunlap-&-Kyle
Faith, Community Drive Success for Beroth Tire

TJ Beroth continues his family’s business legacy thanks to valuable insights and experiences.

By Madeleine Winer
Johnnyg Featured beroth
How Jensen Tire & Auto Gets Better Every Day

Hear from Matt, Mike and Nick Jensen about the business’s 50 years and how they’re innovating to serve today’s customers and more.

By Madeleine Winer
Putting People First in the Tire Business with Sullivan Tire’s Paul Sullivan

Sullivan Tire’s Paul Sullivan digs into the company’s storied history and how it’s looking to usher in the third generation.

By Madeleine Winer
Johnnyg sullivan tire

Other Posts

Science Fuses with Passion for Bridgestone Motorsports’ Cara Krstolic: Audio

Johnny g & Friends welcomed Bridgestone’s Cara Krstolic to talk about her career trajectory at Bridgestone.

By Madeleine Winer
Kenda’s Martin Wheel Holds Groundbreaking in Ohio

The over $20 million project will increase manufacturing capabilities and capacity for Martin Wheel, which Kenda acquired in 1999.

By Christian Hinton
Sustainability as a Selling Point: Green Tires for Green Cars

Tire dealers can build on their sales and customer loyalty by meeting the needs of a changing car parc.

By Rob Williams
tiretech-1400
How Bridgestone Technology Shines in the Company’s Latest UHP A/S Tire

The company’s chief engineer of replacement tires breaks down the tire tech stuffed into the Potenza Sport all-season UHP tire.

By David Sickels
WT-bridgestone-1400x700