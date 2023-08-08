 How Jensen Tire & Auto Gets Better Everyday

Hear from Matt, Mike and Nick Jensen about the business's 50 years and how they're innovating to serve today's customers and more.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Jensen Tire & Auto is a staple in the Nebraska communities it serves. Now at the helm of the business, Matt Jensen runs the business today by the same principles his father, W.R., and his mother, founded the business on in 1973: Get better everyday.

Matt grew up in the industry under the guidance of his father. He started out like any other employee in the business: changing tires, sweeping floors, wrenching and eventually working his way up. In the mid-90s, Matt bought out his father’s share of the business and focused on its growth in Omaha, Fremont and Lincoln, Nebraska. In 10 years’ time, he took Jensen Tire from 10 locations to 21.

Throughout the years, Jensen Tire has stayed true to its mission of maintaining long-lasting relationships with friends and neighbors who seek out their products and services. Today, Matt’s sons, Mike and Nick, have joined the business in leadership roles. Mike serves as vice president of operations, and Nick is vice president of retail operations. As Matt transitions more duties to his sons, he’s looking to grow Jensen Tire’s footprint and help the business reach the next level.

In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, hear from Matt, Mike and Nick about the business’s history, their roles in the business, how they’re innovating to serve today’s customers and more.

EPISODE OVERVIEW

  • Matt describes how his parents founded Jensen Tire & Auto and how he worked his way up in the business (1:51);
  • The trait Matt learned from his father that helped him grow the business to 21 locations (5:09);
  • How Matt and his wife, Diane, grew the business together from 10 to 21 locations (6:34);
  • Mike details how he worked his way up in the business, “earned his stripes” and became vice president of operations (10:20);
  • Mike explains why Jensen Tire is investing in mobile tire service and what the benefits have been for the business (12:24);
  • Why Mike lives by the motto of “staying ahead of the game” (15:01);
  • Nick takes Johnny g through his start in the tire business and his role as president of retail operations, managing 220 employees (16:22);
  • Nick describes how he’s working to grow a workforce for Jensen Tire (19:02);
  • The most important lesson Nick has learned from his dad (23:32);
  • Matt describes his role as president and CEO today compared to 10 years ago and the challenges he and other dealers face when looking to open new locations (24:51);
  • What Jensen Tire’s 50th anniversary means to Matt (27:52).

Why Consistency Wins Customers with Tires Plus’ Jarid Lundeen

Even when Jarid Lundeen worked in the restaurant and banking industries, one thing about the customer experience always stood out to him: Consistency. Early on, he learned consistency creates success, which is what he looks to instill in his four Tires Plus locations in Minott, North Dakota. But how do you do that? Related Articles

By Madeleine Winer
Johnnyg-Friends-Jarid-Lundeen-Tires-Plus
Passing Down Passion for the Tire Business with Burt Brothers

Wendel Burt, co-founder of Burt Brothers Tire & Service, attributes his success in the tire industry to two words: hard work. It’s that simple, yet also challenging and complicated, when you’re the one that’s the owner, service advisor, trainer, technician, HR department and… should we go on? We know other tire dealers out there get

By Madeleine Winer
Johnny g Friends Burt Brothers Wendel and Jake Burt
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Expanding from one store to two is hard enough, but imagine expanding from one to 19 stores in the span of 10 years. If you think that sounds like a daunting task, you’re not alone. But that’s the feat Aaron Telle, owner of Telle Tire & Auto Centers based in St. Louis, Missouri, accomplished after

By Madeleine Winer
Johnnyg-Friends-Aaron-Telle-Telle-Tire-Auto-Centers
Second-Gen CEOs Take Their Business to New Heights

For years, Virginia Tire & Auto has been among the best tire dealers in North America. The dealership, now spanning 18 stores, was named Tire Review’s Top Shop Winner in 2011, and since then, has garnered local and national accolades. Today, in its second generation of ownership, Virginia Tire is redefining what it means to

By Madeleine Winer
Johnny g and Friends Virginia Tire

