 D&K's Dennis King: The Tire Industry’s Lucrative Future

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Johnny G & Friends

D&K’s Dennis King: The Tire Industry’s Lucrative Future

How Dunlap & Kyle created a vision statement with eight core values.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

Dennis King has deep roots in the tire industry at Dunlap & Kyle Tire Company. His dad, Denny, started out at Dunlap & Kyle in Jackson, Mississippi, working in distribution for Hesselbein Tire.

Related Articles

When Dennis finished his computer science degree at Ole Miss in 1990, he planned to work in IT for the federal court system, yet the universe had other plans. His dad urged him to talk to Bob Dunlap, founder of Dunlap & Kyle and his dad’s friend.

“I went into talk Bob, and he said, ‘Why don’t you do something in the tire business?’” Dennis said, recalling Dunlop’s persuasive speech around the steadiness of the industry. “Then, 15 minutes later, I had a job starting out in the adjustments department.”

From then on, Dennis was hooked and would go on to make a career in the tire business. Over the years, he worked his way up from the adjustments department to vice president of operations to president of Dunlap & Kyle, overseeing the company’s 19 distribution warehouses in Arkansas, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee, and 41 retail stores, under the Gateway Tire & Service brand across those states as well as Oklahoma and Alabama.

In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, Dennis shares:

  • How he started in the tire business with Dunlop & Kyle (1:28);
  • The greatest lessons he has learned from Bobby Dunlap and his dad over the years (4:07);
  • Two concerns Dennis has about tire distribution and retail (6:07);
  • Why his outlook is positive when it comes to the future of the tire industry (9:34);
  • How Dunlap & Kyle created a vision statement with eight core values and the significance of them for employees (12:08);
  • Advice for the next generation of tire industry professionals (16:07);
  • Best memories from tire industry trips and the people that made them great (19:13);
  • New ways D&K is communicating with its employees and adapting to digitally (23:29);
  • Rapid Fire Questions (25:07).

More Johnny g & Friends: Episode Archives HERE

You May Also Like

Continental-oilleak
Continental-winter-ev-prep
Continental-Tire-Wear-Patterns
WT-blacks-1400x700
Video

Unlocking Secret BMS Information with Autel EV Diagnostic Tablets

Autel diagnostic tablets connect directly to EV battery modules, accessing all datastream PIDs for precise diagnostics.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Autel-scan-tool

The Autel EV lineup of diagnostic tablets provides technicians with a solution to the common challenge of limited visibility into all datastream PIDs on hybrid/PHEV and full electric vehicles. These vehicles will often have more than 100 wires going to the BMS (battery management module), according to Autel.

Read Full Article

More Johnny G & Friends Posts
Faith, Community Drive Success for Beroth Tire

TJ Beroth continues his family’s business legacy thanks to valuable insights and experiences.

By Madeleine Winer
Johnnyg Featured beroth
How Jensen Tire & Auto Gets Better Every Day

Hear from Matt, Mike and Nick Jensen about the business’s 50 years and how they’re innovating to serve today’s customers and more.

By Madeleine Winer
Putting People First in the Tire Business with Sullivan Tire’s Paul Sullivan

Sullivan Tire’s Paul Sullivan digs into the company’s storied history and how it’s looking to usher in the third generation.

By Madeleine Winer
Johnnyg sullivan tire
Focusing on People & Analytics to Drive Success with Beth Barron of Chabill’s Tire

Beth Barron, president and CEO of Chabill’s Tire & Auto Service, describes how she is using training and analytics to build the business and create the next generation of leadership.

By Madeleine Winer

Other Posts

Audio: D&K’s Dennis King: The Tire Industry’s Lucrative Future

How Dunlap & Kyle created a vision statement with eight core values.

By Madeleine Winer
Dunlap-&-Kyle
The CEO of VIP Tires & Service Explains the Power of Discipline

Do you want to be a rockstar in the tire industry? Start by establishing a routine, says Tim Winkeler.

By David Sickels
TR-rockstar5-feature-1400
Lessons Learned from the VIP Tires & Service CEO’s Favorite Tunes

It takes the right ingredients to become a star, and for Tim Winkeler, CEO of VIP Tires & Service, those qualities boil down to a few key virtues.

By David Sickels
TR-rockstar4-feature-1400
VIP Tires CEO Discusses His Path to Becoming a Deacon

Tim Winkeler’s faith has shaped all aspects of his life, even as an executive at VIP Tires & Service.

By David Sickels
TR-rockstar3-feature-1400