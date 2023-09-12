Faith, Community Drive Success for Beroth Tire

TJ Beroth comes from a long line of proud independent tire dealers that have demonstrated passion for serving their community. And TJ is no exception. TJ’s grandfather, Tom, started Mock-Beroth Tire & Automotive in 1966 with the Mock brothers in the greater Winston-Salem area. It started as a recapping business and has evolved to 11 retail locations today. TJ’s dad, T, took over for Tom in the late 70s and developed the motto of “do more, give more” within the communities the business serves. After T passed away from ALS last year, TJ took over the helm as president, overseeing the operations of seven stores under Beroth Tire & Automotive, as he continues his family’s legacy.
In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, president by Firestone, TJ delves into:
- His earliest memories of the family business (1:38);
- The origin story of the business (3:02);
- How TJ utilizes the wisdom and expertise of his grandfather, Tom Beroth (6:28);
- His unwavering faith and how his family brings it into the business (8:12);
- The ways his father, T, influenced him in business and in life (11:51);
- How his father prepared him to take over the family business, especially during his battle with ALS (15:21);
- What he is doing differently and the changes he has made in the business as a third-generation tire dealer (18:24);
- Lessons from playing college football that TJ brings to the business today (22:40);
- Rapid Fire questions (28:26).