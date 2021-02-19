Commercial Tire Service: Steel vs. Alloy Wheels

With the majority of commercial tires mounted on steel or alloy wheels, your technicians need to know the key differences between them when working with these metals to maintain the customers’ investment.

Alloy Versus Steel

Typically, heavy-duty trucks with lighter alloy wheels can haul more total payload and require less maintenance between tire changes. They’re also more resistant to corrosion and can be shined up with just a rag and some wheel polish to look as good as new. Alloy wheels are typically more uniform in their construction, and, when properly balanced, they offer a smooth ride.

In addition, they can add a super-single configuration to further reduce weight and efficiency for commercial fleet managers. They also offer an improved, more professional cosmetic look.

Their steel counterparts, however, work as a great, low-cost alternative. Steel wheels are ideal for jobs that put high stress and high loads on the tire and wheel package, such as off-highway and construction sites.

Inspection & Mounting Safety

The first step to any successful mount and balance job is checking for existing damage to the wheel and tire. Pay close attention to the tire bead. Check where the bead seats are on the wheel and look for any structural damage or wear across the diameter of the wheel and rim. Look for bent edges or cracks, especially with alloy truck wheels, and ensure the tire and wheel are of the same size.