How to Improve Your Shop’s Brand Image

Branding involves crafting a unique identity and leaving a memorable mark on your company from the eyes of your customers.

By Christian Hinton

While there is always going to be a constant need for car repair services, shop owners could always be more aggressive marketers. The competition is fierce, and as the automotive industry expands and grows, it’s critical for individual car repair shop owners to establish their name in the minds of consumers and differentiate themselves from the competitors. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about why automotive branding could help you maintain current consumers while attracting new ones.

Branding involves crafting a unique identity and leaving a memorable mark on your company from the eyes of your customers. This encompasses not only your company’s logo, design and mission statement but also extends to your pricing and the caliber of your service, reflecting the essence of your brand.

Start with your website, for example. If you’re operating an auto repair shop, your website should seamlessly integrate the same color palette and design aesthetics that you’re deploying across all your social media platforms. This way, you can influence and shape people’s perceptions of your business – because you control the narrative.

Even without a deliberate and meticulously crafted branding strategy, your company will inevitably possess a distinct brand image within the minds of people. Instances of subpar service, for instance, can significantly shape how clients view your organization.

Skillful and effective repair jobs contribute to a positive perception, whereas substandard repair work leads to an unfavorable one.

You can enhance your auto repair shop’s branding with a multifaceted approach: creating instructive videos that display repairs can be a good way to extend invitations to your shop. Bolster trust by sharing project before-and-after photos and incentivize referrals through discounts or rewards.

Following service visits, you can also maintain personalized communication with former customers through email newsletters, cultivate client relationships with follow-up initiatives or offer subscription-based maintenance services for future visits.

Tire Sales: In-Store, Online, or Both?

The majority of tire dealers tell us their highest profit percentage comes from online tire sales, so why do many dealers stick to brick and mortar?

By Christian Hinton
While most dealers provide online tire sales, a large percentage still prefer in-store, and may not even provide an online option. So, what’s the difference?

When it comes to deciphering tire dealer sales, unraveling where the revenue streams converge can be tough. I compare cutting through this data to embarking on a safari through the dense financial foliage of the tire industry, in pursuit of the ever-elusive golden sales-profit idol. I mean, figuring out what to charge for services, services to provide at point-of-sale and adapting to the ever-adapting tire landscape is a tall task, and it can get confusing. However, worry not, Rollin’ with the numbers explorers; for I am here to decode this data for you.

Continental’s Step-by-Step Tire Development Timeline

Follow the process from the beginning of an idea to product launch.

By Christian Hinton
Pay Attention to Tire Tread

We dive into several types of tire treads and how distinctive designs affect the way a tire performs.

By Christian Hinton
Ensure Your Tire Dealership Stays OSHA Compliant

Employers have a general duty to provide a safe workplace under the OSHA Act of 1970.

By Christian Hinton
Embracing Technician Career Advancement

While not everyone may reach the top designation in their career as a service technician, the incentive to try should be present for all employees.

By Christian Hinton
Continental Unveils Concept CityPlus Tire

Results from the concept tire are lower CO2 emissions from passenger cars with ICEs and longer driving ranges for EVs.

By Christian Hinton
Sun Auto Tire & Service Celebrates Expansion with Ford Bronco Sport Giveaway

Sun Auto Tire & Service is giving away a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport in celebration of five new Houston area locations.

By Christian Hinton
Retread Tires: What Helps Business Helps People

Retreads lead to a triple bottom line of benefits, including economics, environment and safety.

By Jeff Wallick
Continental Tire Plant in Portugal Receives ISCC PLUS Certification

The UltraContact NXT tire incorporates up to 28% ISCC PLUS-certified materials.

By Christian Hinton
