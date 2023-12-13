Hunter Engineering Updates Database for WinAlign

Hunter Engineering’s newly updated vehicle information database is now available for Hunter WinAlign alignment users. The company said this release covers new models – those not yet in existence at the time of the previous release this past spring – as well as model year updates, covering OEM changes to existing vehicles.

Hunter said there are new specs for more than 300 new models and more than 660 for existing models. All versions of a particular model are included in the update, encompassing hundreds of additional vehicles. Also included are more than 450 new or updated CodeLink applications.

The release incorporates updates to other WinAlign features, such as the tools and kits database, TPMSpecs database and reset procedures, VIN recall support, adjustment assistance, safety system alignment procedures and more, plus equipment connectivity to the HunterNet customer portal, Hunter said.