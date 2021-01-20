Hankook Tire will increase its passenger tire portfolio by adding 23 new sizes to its all-season ultra-high performance Ventus V2 Concept2 (H457) line, nearly doubling the product’s current size offerings, bringing its total to 45 size options.

The new sizes will be produced at Hankook’s North American manufacturing facility in Clarksville, Tenn., and will include popular larger rim diameters between 17-20 in.

As tires with larger rim diameters are increasing in popularity, Hankook said it seeks to provide customers with products to answer the growing demand. The new Ventus V2 Concept2 sizes will be available to customers starting Jan. 18.

“We have seen a steady increase in popularity for larger rim diameters in the market, with our OE supply of 18-plus inch tires increasing from 46% to 65% since 2014,” said Curtis Brison, Hankook’s vice president of North American PCLT sales. “Expanding our size offerings to include these popular larger rim diameters will allow us to grow our competitive edge and better serve the needs of our customers and consumers.”

The Ventus V2 Concept2 is an all-season premium performance tire that features a 3-D point effect and center rib block for optimal handling and braking performance, Hankook says, adding the tire also features an improved pattern profile that enhances stability during high-speed driving as well as a noise care block to provide a quiet and comfortable ride.