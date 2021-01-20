Connect with us
Hankook-Tire-Ventus-V2-Concept-Tire

Passenger/Light Truck

Hankook Expands Sizes for Ventus V2 Concept2 Tire Line

The new sizes will be produced at Hankook’s North American manufacturing facility in Clarksville, Tenn., and will include popular larger rim diameters between 17-20 in.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Hankook Tire will increase its passenger tire portfolio by adding 23 new sizes to its all-season ultra-high performance Ventus V2 Concept2 (H457) line, nearly doubling the product’s current size offerings, bringing its total to 45 size options.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The new sizes will be produced at Hankook’s North American manufacturing facility in Clarksville, Tenn., and will include popular larger rim diameters between 17-20 in.

As tires with larger rim diameters are increasing in popularity, Hankook said it seeks to provide customers with products to answer the growing demand. The new Ventus V2 Concept2 sizes will be available to customers starting Jan. 18.

Hankook-Tire-Announces-Size-Expansion-of-Ventus

“We have seen a steady increase in popularity for larger rim diameters in the market, with our OE supply of 18-plus inch tires increasing from 46% to 65% since 2014,” said Curtis Brison, Hankook’s vice president of North American PCLT sales. “Expanding our size offerings to include these popular larger rim diameters will allow us to grow our competitive edge and better serve the needs of our customers and consumers.”

The Ventus V2 Concept2 is an all-season premium performance tire that features a 3-D point effect and center rib block for optimal handling and braking performance, Hankook says, adding the tire also features an improved pattern profile that enhances stability during high-speed driving as well as a noise care block to provide a quiet and comfortable ride.

Advertisement

MORE: News from Hankook Tire

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Makes New Scorpion Zero Tire for Land Rover Defender

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Ride & Handling

Passenger/Light Truck: Bridgestone to Launch Alenza AS Ultra Tire for Luxury SUVs, CUVs

Passenger/Light Truck: Bridgestone to Release Potenza Sport UHP Tire

Advertisement

on

Hankook Expands Sizes for Ventus V2 Concept2 Tire Line

on

Kumho Releases New Ecsta V730 Performance Tire

on

Nokian Tyres One Debuts, Delivers on Tiremaker's Core Values

on

Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus
Connect with us

Trending Now

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
Video: Understanding What You Can and Can't Change

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp.
Contact: Calvin PakPhone: 973-633-9000Phone: 800-426-5665Fax: 973-633-0028
1450 Valley Dr., Wayne NJ 07470
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Passenger/Light Truck

Continental Marries Technologies in Latest General Altimax

Passenger/Light Truck

All-Terrain Adventure Suited for Every Road

Passenger/Light Truck

Winter Tire Update

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect