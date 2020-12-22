Connect with us
Hankook Tire Recognized for Sustainability Efforts

Hankook Tire says the achievement underlines the company’s commitment to its CSR goals, which include the use of 100% sustainable materials and a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 compared with 2018.
Tire Review Staff

on

Hankook Tire achieved an A- score by CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) this year in the “Climate Change” sector.

Hankook says the achievement underlines the company’s commitment to its CSR goals, which include the use of 100% sustainable materials and a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 compared with 2018. The company also participates in sustainability initiatives with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and promotes CSR-related policies such as the Sustainable Natural Rubber Policy.

Furthermore, Hankook says it is incorporating “environment-caring efforts” not only in its production process but also in R&D. For example, Hankook says it has minimized the rolling resistance of tires to improve fuel efficiency of vehicles and ultimately reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company says it also takes the lead in activities such as calculating greenhouse gas mitigation amounts into monetary value and reflecting it in the investment process.

CDP is an international non-profit organization that assesses companies’ environmental transparency and action on climate change, forests and water security disclosures.

