GT Radial Enhances Dealer Program, Website

Giti Tire USA is rolling out an enhanced associate dealer program and new website for GT Radial.

The company says the GT Radial Smart Program provides marketing tools and education to help dealers effectively communicate the GT Radial value proposition, as well as key product attributes, to their customers. Giti has also rolled out new incentives to reward associate dealers.

On the incentive side, Smart Program dealers receive quarterly credits for selling designated tires. Dealers will now receive their credits through the new Smart Card. An incentive trip has also been added to reward dealers who sell a targeted number of units.

Dealer education is facilitated by the company’s online program, which provides training modules on GT Radial products and general categories such as passenger, light truck and winter tires.