Connect with us

News

GT Radial Enhances Dealer Program, Website

David Sickels

on

Giti Tire USA is rolling out an enhanced associate dealer program and new website for GT Radial.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
GT-Radial-Smart-Program

The company says the GT Radial Smart Program provides marketing tools and education to help dealers effectively communicate the GT Radial value proposition, as well as key product attributes, to their customers. Giti has also rolled out new incentives to reward associate dealers.

On the incentive side, Smart Program dealers receive quarterly credits for selling designated tires. Dealers will now receive their credits through the new Smart Card. An incentive trip has also been added to reward dealers who sell a targeted number of units.

Dealer education is facilitated by the company’s online program, which provides training modules on GT Radial products and general categories such as passenger, light truck and winter tires.

Advertisement

To get the advantages of the Smart Program, Giti says dealers need to enroll and place an initial order of 24 units.

In addition, the new www.gtradial.com website brings a new look to GT Radial, and the company says it has increased functionality with an enhanced dealer locator and vastly improved tire finder function. The GT Radial USA product catalog has also been completely redesigned to complement the new look.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

GT Radial Enhances Dealer Program, Website

on

Executive Interview: K&M Tire's Ken Langhals & Cheryl Gossard

on

Maxam Tire Expands Customer Service Team

on

Monro, Inc. Reports Q3 Financial Results, Adjusts 2020 Outlook
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

The Tire Rack Wholesale

The Tire Rack Wholesale
Phone: 800-445-0179Fax: 574-236-7714
7101 Vorden Pkwy., South Bend IN 46628
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect