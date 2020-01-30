GT Radial Enhances Dealer Program, Website

Giti Tire USA is rolling out an enhanced associate dealer program and new website for GT Radial.
The company says the GT Radial Smart Program provides marketing tools and education to help dealers effectively communicate the GT Radial value proposition, as well as key product attributes, to their customers. Giti has also rolled out new incentives to reward associate dealers.
On the incentive side, Smart Program dealers receive quarterly credits for selling designated tires. Dealers will now receive their credits through the new Smart Card. An incentive trip has also been added to reward dealers who sell a targeted number of units.
Dealer education is facilitated by the company’s online program, which provides training modules on GT Radial products and general categories such as passenger, light truck and winter tires.
To get the advantages of the Smart Program, Giti says dealers need to enroll and place an initial order of 24 units.
In addition, the new www.gtradial.com website brings a new look to GT Radial, and the company says it has increased functionality with an enhanced dealer locator and vastly improved tire finder function. The GT Radial USA product catalog has also been completely redesigned to complement the new look.