Connect with us

News

GB Auto Expands Portfolio to 164 Stores with New Acquisition

Tire Review Staff

on

GB Auto Service, Inc. has completed its acquisition of Sun Devil Auto and Sun Auto Service, bringing its portfolio up to 164 tire and automotive service facilities throughout the western United States.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Sun Devil Auto Service (dba Sun Auto Service outside the Phoenix market) was founded by Joel Higginbotham in 1978 with $1,500 and now operates 32 locations across three states. In 2005, Joel’s son Tom was named president of Sun Devil Auto after working at nearly every position in the company, the company says.

“We are excited about joining forces with the Sun Auto team,” GB Auto CEO Frank Kneller said. “Sun Auto has spent decades building their business into one of the most recognizable brands in the Southwest through exceptional customer service and thoughtful business practices, establishing a culture we truly value and that fits well with our organization. We are looking forward to investing in Sun Auto’s growth and continuing its terrific success, including with the addition of more than [a dozen] new greenfield locations in the very near future.”

GB Auto Service, Inc. serves multiple markets, including San Diego and the Inland Empire (CA), Las Vegas (NV), Phoenix and Tucson (AZ), and Dallas, Austin, and Houston (TX).

Greenbriar Equity Acquires Lamb’s Tire & Automotive

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

SEMA 2020: Organizers Developing New Health Guidelines

Apollo Tyres Rolls Out First Tire from New India Facility

Bridgestone Acquires Transense Technologies' iTrack Solutions Business

IMR Inc. Releases New Insight on Delayed Maintenance

Advertisement

on

GB Auto Expands Portfolio to 164 Stores with New Acquisition

on

Nokian Launches Road Trip Website, Chance to Win Tires

on

Hankook Tire is a GM 2019 Supplier of the Year Winner

on

Nexen Tire Extends Next Level Promotion to Q3
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Arnott Inc.

Arnott Inc.
Contact: Doug TaylorPhone: 321-868-3016Fax: 321-868-3703
100 Sea Ray Dr., Merritt Island FL 32953
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect