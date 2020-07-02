GB Auto Expands Portfolio to 164 Stores with New Acquisition

GB Auto Service, Inc. has completed its acquisition of Sun Devil Auto and Sun Auto Service, bringing its portfolio up to 164 tire and automotive service facilities throughout the western United States.

Sun Devil Auto Service (dba Sun Auto Service outside the Phoenix market) was founded by Joel Higginbotham in 1978 with $1,500 and now operates 32 locations across three states. In 2005, Joel’s son Tom was named president of Sun Devil Auto after working at nearly every position in the company, the company says.

“We are excited about joining forces with the Sun Auto team,” GB Auto CEO Frank Kneller said. “Sun Auto has spent decades building their business into one of the most recognizable brands in the Southwest through exceptional customer service and thoughtful business practices, establishing a culture we truly value and that fits well with our organization. We are looking forward to investing in Sun Auto’s growth and continuing its terrific success, including with the addition of more than [a dozen] new greenfield locations in the very near future.”

GB Auto Service, Inc. serves multiple markets, including San Diego and the Inland Empire (CA), Las Vegas (NV), Phoenix and Tucson (AZ), and Dallas, Austin, and Houston (TX).