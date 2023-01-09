 Goodyear Introduces New Highway Tire

Goodyear Introduces New Highway Tire

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced a new addition to its Wrangler highway tire (HT) portfolio, the Goodyear Wrangler Steadfast HT. Goodyear said the Wrangler Steadfast HT is an all-season tire with strong wet performance, enhanced ride comfort, and Kevlar.

Backed with a 70,000-mile treadwear limited warranty, Goodyear said the Wrangler Steadfast HT features a long-lasting tread compound for longer tread life and deeper, wider grooves designed to help provide wet traction and control. The company said the use of DuPont Kevlar in the tire tread provides puncture and heat resistance to help protect against pothole damage and handle whatever the road has to offer.

Goodyear said its Wrangler Steadfast HT is available in 22 sizes and is compatible with a wide range of today’s most popular SUVs, CUVs and pick-up trucks. Popular fitments include the GMC Yukon, Lincoln Navigator, Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150 and more.

New Sizes Added to Atturo’s Trail Blade Lineup

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
