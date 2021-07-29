Goodyear Expands RH-4A+ Lineup to Include 40.00R57

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announces a new size, 40.00R57, to the Goodyear RH-4A+ tire lineup. With the initial launch last fall, the RH-4A+ is engineered to deliver a lower operating cost per hour and higher productivity in hard rock underfoot conditions, the company says.
The Goodyear RH-4A+, 40.00R57 tire provides the following benefits and features:
- Increased hours to removal with its high net-to-gross tread pattern and extra-deep E-4+ tread depth;
- Cool operating temperatures from the tread’s centerline blading, shoulder lug pockets, and shoulder lug side notches
The Goodyear RH-4A+ is now available in sizes 40.00R57, 59/80R63, 46/90R57 and 27.00R49 through Goodyear’s global network of authorized OTR dealers. It is available in customized casing constructions and is made with Goodyear’s proprietary tread compounds.