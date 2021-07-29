Connect with us
Goodyear Expands RH-4A+ Lineup to Include 40.00R57

With the initial launch last fall, the RH-4A+ is engineered to deliver a lower operating cost per hour and higher productivity in hard rock underfoot conditions, Goodyear says.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announces a new size, 40.00R57, to the Goodyear RH-4A+ tire lineup. With the initial launch last fall, the RH-4A+ is engineered to deliver a lower operating cost per hour and higher productivity in hard rock underfoot conditions, the company says.

 The Goodyear RH-4A+, 40.00R57 tire provides the following benefits and features: 

  • Increased hours to removal with its high net-to-gross tread pattern and extra-deep E-4+ tread depth;
  • Cool operating temperatures from the tread’s centerline blading, shoulder lug pockets, and shoulder lug side notches 

The Goodyear RH-4A+ is now available in sizes 40.00R57, 59/80R63, 46/90R57 and 27.00R49 through Goodyear’s global network of authorized OTR dealers. It is available in customized casing constructions and is made with Goodyear’s proprietary tread compounds.

Goodyear Expands RH-4A+ Lineup to Include 40.00R57

The Biggest Pain For Your Fleet Customers Could be Your Gain. Here's Why

The Evolution of Heavy-Duty Balancing & its Necessity Today

5 Ways EV Tires Differ from Regular Tires
