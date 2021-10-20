Connect with us

Goodyear Off-the-Road Expands Retread Lineup

The company has launched its RT-3B bead-to-bead retread for off-the-road retread tires.

Danielle Hess

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced the launch of its RT-3B bead-to-bead retread. The new retread provides all-around performance on an array of underfoot conditions for loaders and graders and complements its existing lineup of premium off-the-road (OTR) retread tires, the company said.

Goodyear said its retreads deliver like-new performance for tough OTR applications and can provide a savings of up to 60% versus a new tire. Additionally, retreads can extend the life of the tire while delivering traction and treadwear and promote sustainability by helping to reduce unnecessary waste, Goodyear said.

The Goodyear RT-3B retread is now available in the U.S. and Canada in two sizes: 20.5R25 and 23.5R25. The company said features and benefits of the RT-38 retread include:

  • New rubber cured in a mold and press from bead-to-bead.
  • Low heat generation and long hours to removal promoted by its 115-level tread depth.
  • Cut resistance and traction provided by centerline lugs and open shoulder.

Goodyear Off-the-Road Expands Retread Lineup

Radar Tires Hits 10 Years Supporting Breast Cancer Research

Tire Pros Debuts New Branding, Tagline for National Campaigns

Yokohama Announces Price Increases
