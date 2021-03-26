Connect with us
Goodyear Releases EV-4M Port Handler Tire

The EV-4M port handler joins Goodyear’s range of port handling tires, offering tires for container handlers, reach stackers, straddle carriers, shuttle sprinter carriers and other similar equipment.
Goodyear has launched its new EV-4M port handler tire.

Goodyear says the EV-4M features an updated radial construction promoting a softer ride, improved treadwear and enhanced durability. With the combination of Goodyear’s tread compounds and a tread depth that meets the industry rating IND-4, the company says the EV-4M balances long operating hours and helps reduce heat generation to further boost wear resistance.

Goodyear says the EV-4M promotes enhanced tire traction and braking power compared to the EV-4R to help optimize the stability and controllability of port equipment in all weather conditions. To help achieve this goal, the EV-4M features large circumferential grooves with lateral blading, enhancing performance in wet operating conditions, Goodyear says

The company adds the EV-4M Port Handler features a robust casing construction, an oversized high strength bead bundle, an enhanced wedge and sidewall inserts that provide improved stability when the port handler is under high-load conditions.

The Goodyear EV-4M Port Handler is now available in the 450/95R25 size and two load/speed ratings: 204A5 for straddle carrier use and 200A5 for industrial use.

