Goodyear Releases EV-4M Port Handler Tire

The EV-4M port handler joins Goodyear’s range of port handling tires, offering tires for container handlers, reach stackers, straddle carriers, shuttle sprinter carriers and other similar equipment.

Goodyear says the EV-4M features an updated radial construction promoting a softer ride, improved treadwear and enhanced durability. With the combination of Goodyear’s tread compounds and a tread depth that meets the industry rating IND-4, the company says the EV-4M balances long operating hours and helps reduce heat generation to further boost wear resistance.

Goodyear says the EV-4M promotes enhanced tire traction and braking power compared to the EV-4R to help optimize the stability and controllability of port equipment in all weather conditions. To help achieve this goal, the EV-4M features large circumferential grooves with lateral blading, enhancing performance in wet operating conditions, Goodyear says

The company adds the EV-4M Port Handler features a robust casing construction, an oversized high strength bead bundle, an enhanced wedge and sidewall inserts that provide improved stability when the port handler is under high-load conditions.

The Goodyear EV-4M Port Handler is now available in the 450/95R25 size and two load/speed ratings: 204A5 for straddle carrier use and 200A5 for industrial use.