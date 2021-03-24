Goodyear, UFODrive Partner on Electric Mobility Solutions

Click Here to Read More

The companies say they will together pursue opportunities to integrate their complementary mobility solutions, including Goodyear’s intelligent tire monitoring system and proactive solutions suite and UFODrive’s advanced eMobility software, as a service platform.

Goodyear and UFODrive will also conduct studies designed to optimize vehicle utilization and servicing to maximize energy usage and tire replacement cost savings and minimize the carbon impact of fleets.

“Working with UFODrive is a unique opportunity for us to expand the successful Goodyear Total Mobility fleet solutions from our commercial truck and bus business to the rapidly evolving EV passenger fleet landscape,” said Hakan Bayman, president of Goodyear’s consumer business in Europe. “We anticipate overall demand for shared mobility services to continue growing in the coming years, with a particular emphasis on contactless solutions.”