Connect with us
UFODrive-Goodyear

News

Goodyear, UFODrive Partner on Electric Mobility Solutions

The companies say they will together pursue opportunities to integrate their complementary mobility solutions.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has entered a strategic relationship with UFODrive, an all-digital, all-electric car rental company.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The companies say they will together pursue opportunities to integrate their complementary mobility solutions, including Goodyear’s intelligent tire monitoring system and proactive solutions suite and UFODrive’s advanced eMobility software, as a service platform.

Goodyear and UFODrive will also conduct studies designed to optimize vehicle utilization and servicing to maximize energy usage and tire replacement cost savings and minimize the carbon impact of fleets.

“Working with UFODrive is a unique opportunity for us to expand the successful Goodyear Total Mobility fleet solutions from our commercial truck and bus business to the rapidly evolving EV passenger fleet landscape,” said Hakan Bayman, president of Goodyear’s consumer business in Europe. “We anticipate overall demand for shared mobility services to continue growing in the coming years, with a particular emphasis on contactless solutions.”

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Goodyear Makes New Soybean Oil Procurement Policy

News: NRS Re-Engineers Audi e-tron Galvanized Brake Pads

News: SEMA Organizers Give Plans for New West Hall

News: Goodyear, Voyomotive Partner on Tire Monitoring Solutions

Advertisement

on

Goodyear, UFODrive Partner on Electric Mobility Solutions

on

Hunter Engineering Releases New Auto34R Tire Changer

on

Autel Releases IA800 Intelligent ADAS

on

Gaither Tool Releases New Generation of Bead Bazooka
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

Commercial Tires: Kumho Releases New Crugen HT51 Commercial All-Season Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Pirelli Tire North America

Pirelli Tire North America
Contact: Matteo BattatiniPhone: 800-747-3554Fax: 706-368-5832
100 Pirelli Dr., Rome GA 30161
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

Ingersoll Rand Kicks Off Sweepstakes
Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market

News

Goodyear-Cooper Deal: Benefits, Challenges & What’s Ahead
Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs

News

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Means Better Dealer Service
Goodyear-Ryan-Patterson-Nathaniel-Madarang Goodyear-Ryan-Patterson-Nathaniel-Madarang

People

Goodyear Makes Leadership Changes After Cooper Acquisition
Connect
Tire Review Magazine