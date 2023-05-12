Goodyear Launches New All-Season Tire

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has introduced the Cooper ProControl, a new all-season tire with 60 sizes available.

Goodyear said the new Cooper ProControl is built for a range of today’s vehicles including commuter touring coupes, sedans and SUVs. Drivers are also backed with an up to 70,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.

Available in range of sizes from 16 to 22 inches, Goodyear said the Cooper ProControl provides features like: “Even Wear Arc” technology; water evacuation grooves; sipes that widen as the tire wears; and “Armor Belt” technology.