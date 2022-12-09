For Rugged Durability, Turn to the Mastercraft Courser Trail

Professional tire dealers know that there’s a right tire for any job. When your day consists of one job after another, you need one tire does just that, like the new Mastercraft Courser Trail tire.

The Mastercraft Courser Trail is an all-terrain truck and SUV tire designed to work as hard as your customer’s vehicle does, providing even wear throughout the life of the tire, cut resistance on gravel roads, stone-ejection features and reliable wet performance.

Thanks to innovative tread compounding for rugged durability, the Mastercraft Courser Trail still runs quietly on the road thanks to sound barrier walls. The Courser Trail also comes with a three-peak mountain snowflake designation thanks to “winter biters” embedded into tread blocks for improved snow acceleration and braking.

With raised black lettering on its sidewall, and bold, aggressive upper sidewall styling, the Mastercraft Courser Trail combines style and performance. It’s everything you’d expect from a premium tire—except for the price tag.

Ranging from 15- to 20-inch wheel diameters, the Mastercraft Courser Trail is available in 28 P-metric sizes. Learn more about how the Mastercraft line of tires can pad your bottom line by joining the Mr. Tire/ Big 3 Tire programs.

For complete program details, visit kmtire.com/mrtire.