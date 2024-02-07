Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing releases Mini Angle Die Grinder

In December 2023, Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation released the AirCat 6250 ¼-in. Mini Angle Die Grinder. The company said this tool features a .3 HP motor that produces 18,000 RPM free speed; this coupled with the heavy-duty bevel gear design offers stall resistance.

The tool is also low weight and features a compact design that provides added control and maneuverability and allows access into tight spaces, the company said. The AirCat 6250 ¼-in. Mini Angle Die Grinder also includes a variable speed throttle lever that enables the users to control speed, while the AirCat silencing system reduces noise levels to 81.5 dBa without reducing the tool performance, the company says.

Other features of the AirCat 6250 ¼in. Mini Angle Die Grinder include: