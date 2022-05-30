How to Cultivate a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Employees of the American automotive and tire industry have been through a lot recently. Their troubles only have been worsened by the global chip shortage, supply chain inadequacies and growing rubber scarcity.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we discuss three steps for why it is important to cultivate company culture within your shop, especially in times of uncertainty like these. Just as a normal person expects honesty and integrity from those closest in their lives, they expect it from the heads of businesses to whom they have devoted a lot of their daily, weekly and lifelong time. Step one is being committed to having an honest and open relationship with your employees for not just morale, but employee retention as well. This is also true in the tire industry, where tire dealers and aftermarket repair shops are grappling with the technician shortage.

