How to Cultivate a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Christian Hinton

on

Employees of the American automotive and tire industry have been through a lot recently. Their troubles only have been worsened by the global chip shortage, supply chain inadequacies and growing rubber scarcity.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we discuss three steps for why it is important to cultivate company culture within your shop, especially in times of uncertainty like these.

Just as a normal person expects honesty and integrity from those closest in their lives, they expect it from the heads of businesses to whom they have devoted a lot of their daily, weekly and lifelong time. Step one is being committed to having an honest and open relationship with your employees for not just morale, but employee retention as well. This is also true in the tire industry, where tire dealers and aftermarket repair shops are grappling with the technician shortage.

With that comes our second step, having a willingness to have an open line of communication with your employees. Employees are far more likely to retain loyalty to and stick with a company that welcomes and listens to everyone’s thoughts and suggestions. Whether they be good, bad or indifferent. Now more than ever, it’s crucial that employees feel like companies have their back through thick and thin. Otherwise, they may not have the company’s back for much longer.

The third step is working on your company’s culture. Nowadays, more employees are just straight up quitting than ever before in search of positions that more closely align with their personalities and preferred work atmosphere. These positions instill in them the desire to stick around for the long haul, rather than biding their time to make an exit. More still, a company’s culture is the face of everything and it shows to the general public a lot. So, not only is culture critical in attracting and retaining employees, but it is also key in attracting and retaining customers.

