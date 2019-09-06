Tire Group International Collecting Goods for Hurricane Dorian Victims

Tire Group International’s Miami warehouse is now accepting donations of non-perishable goods to be shipped to those in need in the northern Bahamas due to Hurricane Dorian. TGI will be coordinating efforts with other local business partners and various religious organizations to make this happen quickly, TGI says.

Any donations of non-perishable goods can be sent to TGI 7500 NW 35th Ter., Miami, Fl 33122. Those who would like to donate but are not in Miami can click here.