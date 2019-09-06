News/Tire Group International
September 6, 2019

Tire Group International Collecting Goods for Hurricane Dorian Victims

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

ATI Invests in Measuring Employee Engagement, Training at Member Shops

Michelin Enhances Small Commercial Fleets Advantage Program

Arnott Releases Coil Spring Conversion Kit for 2003-2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Hankook Offering Rebates on Six Passenger, Light Truck Tires

Tire Group International Collecting Goods for Hurricane Dorian Victims

Bridgestone Americas Announces Management, Structure Changes

Toyo Tires Second-Quarter 2019 Net Sales Down Compared to Same Period in 2018; Total Assets Up

Kenda Tires' Fielding Shredder Selected to Participate in New Netflix Show, 'Hyperdrive'

Transense Technologies to Collaborate with Bridgestone

McCarthy Tire Service Relocates Hughesville, Maryland Operations

Tire-Group-International-Bahamas-Help

Tire Group International’s Miami warehouse is now accepting donations of non-perishable goods to be shipped to those in need in the northern Bahamas due to Hurricane Dorian. TGI will be coordinating efforts with other local business partners and various religious organizations to make this happen quickly, TGI says.

Any donations of non-perishable goods can be sent to TGI 7500 NW 35th Ter., Miami, Fl 33122. Those who would like to donate but are not in Miami can click here.

Show Full Article