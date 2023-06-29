 Drive with Confidence Year-Round with Continental Tire’s Touring Tire Offerings

By Continental

It’s summertime, so your customers are getting ready for long road trips – which could be taxing for tires that don’t usually take long treks.

If your customers are looking for a new tire to fit their needs, including the unpredictability of conditions on a long road trip, suggest a touring tire. Despite ongoing changes within the touring tire market, the segment is steadily growing and continues to play a crucial role in manufacturers’ product offerings.

Take Continental Tire‘s PureContact LS and TrueContact Tour tires, touring tires that perform in all conditions. In this video, we dig into Continental Tire’s touring tire offerings and why you should recommend them to your customers.

Although touring tires constitute the largest segment, they aren’t a one-size-fits-all solution for vehicles. Similar to other tire categories, touring tires are meticulously crafted and tailored to fulfill the specific requirements and preferences of individual drivers.

Continental Tire defines touring tires as highway all-season tires with excellent durability for an exceptionally quiet ride and overall balance between comfort, traction and lasting performance.

Continental’s PureContact LS is a luxury, upscale touring tire designed for passenger cars and crossovers, offering all-season performance. Available in a range of sizes, it fits rim diameters from 16 to 20 inches.

This tire will perform in dry, wet and light snow conditions – perfect for the unpredictability of weather during long road trips. This tire also features Continental’s EcoPlus Technology, which provides fuel savings, shorter stopping distances on wet roads and extended tread life.

Continental also offers the TrueContact Tour as a touring tire option for conventional passenger vehicles. This tire is designed to provide durable and reliable performance throughout the year and in any condition.

It is available in a range of sizes, suitable for rim diameters from 15 to 19 inches. Continental designed the TrueContact Tour to deliver an optimal balance of performance and long-lasting tread life, which also incorporates its EcoPlus technology.

Plus, both of these tires include exceptional tread life, excellent wet braking and handling, and optimal traction in light snow and low road noise.

Interested in learning more? Drivers can view all the details about the PureContact LS and TrueContact Tour tires at continentaltire.com.

Speed Ratings and Changing Tire Sizes

Changing tire sizes can affect the speed rating and speedometer accuracy.

If you look at the sidewall of Continental TrueContact Tour, you’ll see it has a “T” speed rating. That means the maximum speed capability or speed limit at which the tire was designed to perform is 118 mph. So, for optimal performance, your customer shouldn’t go above that speed with this tire.

