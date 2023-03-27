Gallery: 2023 Continental Tire Dealer Meeting

During a week-long getaway to Playa Mujeres, Mexico, Continental GOLD dealers not only made connections with each other but also connected to the sandy beaches, sun and poolside camaraderie during the tiremaker’s 2023 GOLD dealer meeting. The four-diamond rated Atelier Playa Mujeres, a luxury resort with Mexican contemporary art, served as the backdrop for the meeting, which included a Continental beach party, mix-and-mingle cocktail receptions, a business meeting and a farewell concert by Argentinian Queen tribute brand, Reina.

High-volume Conti dealers were treated to an all-inclusive stay at the resort–with 13 restaurants, 12 bars and four pools–with their significant other while mingling with the company’s leadership team. Take a look at some of the scenes we and others captured during the meeting.

Bill Caldwell, senior vice president of sales and marketing, addresses the crowd, thanking GOLD dealers for their support of the Continental and General brands last year.

The entrance to the convention center at the Atelier Playa Mujeres featured a giant sticker of Continental’s logo.

As part of its dealer meeting, Continental hosted companies from its dealer business suite to connect dealers with information from Conti’s preferred vendors.

Chris Charity, vice president of sales, kicks off the business meeting touting the consistency in service, products and incentives that Conti provides.

Joe Maher, product manager, describes to dealers the tradeoffs between replacement and OE tires for electric vehicles.

Travis Roffler (right), director of marketing, congratulates Maher on his upcoming retirement after 20-plus years with Continental.

Continental hosted dealers for a karaoke night in the resort’s theater bar.

During a Continental beach party, dealers and their spouses teamed up to play cornhole and other activities.

Continental dealers and their guests played beach volleyball during the beach party.

Continental treated its dealer and vendor partners to golf at the Playa Mujeres Golf Club: (from left) Duane Lukes, shop manager at Tires Tires Tires; Bob Jones, head of programming and planning for Continental Tire the Americas; Jack Mata, director of strategic partnerships for Podium; and Gary Michaels, manager of Tires Tires Tires.

During its farewell reception, Continental hosted an indoor beer garden.