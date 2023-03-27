Gallery: 2023 Continental Tire Dealer Meeting

During a week-long getaway to Playa Mujeres, Mexico, Continental GOLD dealers not only made connections with each other but also connected to the sandy beaches, sun and poolside camaraderie during the tiremaker’s 2023 GOLD dealer meeting. The four-diamond rated Atelier Playa Mujeres, a luxury resort with Mexican contemporary art, served as the backdrop for the meeting, which included a Continental beach party, mix-and-mingle cocktail receptions, a business meeting and a farewell concert by Argentinian Queen tribute brand, Reina.
High-volume Conti dealers were treated to an all-inclusive stay at the resort–with 13 restaurants, 12 bars and four pools–with their significant other while mingling with the company’s leadership team. Take a look at some of the scenes we and others captured during the meeting.