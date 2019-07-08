Continental Receives John Deere OE Approval for Ag Tires
The John Deere 6MC, 6RC, 6M and 6R mid-sized tractor product lines are now available with Continental Tractor70 and Tractor85 tires.
The OE approval for 30 different sizes of agricultural tires was issued after a comprehensive audit of the Continental plant in Lousado, Portugal, where the tires are manufactured. Following a partnership agreement, Continental is further expanding its business as an original equipment supplier in the agricultural sector, the company says.
According to Continental, some characteristics of the Tractor70 and Tractor85 radial tires are:
- An innovative bead design and N.flex technology;
- The 6MC, 6RC, 6M and 6R product lines from John Deere ensure minimal slip and flatter tracks, which is kinder to the ground beneath the tires;
- A special bead design with a single wire core and a shortened bead apex to ensure the best possible soil protection since the tires can be driven with low air pressure.