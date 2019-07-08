Continental Receives John Deere OE Approval for Ag Tires

The John Deere 6MC, 6RC, 6M and 6R mid-sized tractor product lines are now available with Continental Tractor70 and Tractor85 tires.

The OE approval for 30 different sizes of agricultural tires was issued after a comprehensive audit of the Continental plant in Lousado, Portugal, where the tires are manufactured. Following a partnership agreement, Continental is further expanding its business as an original equipment supplier in the agricultural sector, the company says.

According to Continental, some characteristics of the Tractor70 and Tractor85 radial tires are: