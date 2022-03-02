Tire Industry Labor Shortage: Improve This to Keep Employees

I’ve spoken to many representatives from manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers who report that techs, counter people, drivers and even white-collar team members have walked off the job, failed to report, or given notice, and their businesses have been impacted by these departures. This isn’t just a tire industry issue—and goes beyond the tech shortage that has plagued the industry for decades.

On Feb. 1, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that voluntary separations (quits) for the month of December 2021 totaled 4.338 million. It was the sixth straight month that quits exceeded 4 million, bringing the total number of departures for the nine-month period dubbed, the “Great Resignation,” to just over 37 million workers. It’s a phenomenon that has touched every industry, region and age group – including the more than 700,000 people employed in the U.S. tire industry. In fact, the Trade, Transportation & Utilities sector, which contains much of the tire industry, has consistently outrun the wider economy with respect to quit rate since the start of the “Great Resignation.” But I’ve also talked to leaders in our business who have experienced almost no associate turnover during the same period. So, what’s the difference?

In a word: Caring. Organizations that have created cultures of caring, where associates feel valued, recognized and listened to have been far less likely to lose associates than those who don’t. For those unfamiliar with the term, the “Great Resignation” refers to the mass, voluntary departure from apparently perfectly good jobs of millions of American employees since April of last year. I say apparently because for many, the motivation behind these departures has been greatly misunderstood. Far too many, even still, speculate that these exits have been driven by aspects such as too much COVID money in the economy, a new dot-com boom and mythical selfish and entitled millennials. Meanwhile, actual research from folks like YPulse and Limeade found that a common thread that runs through a majority of these departures is a lack of care on the part of the employer – a lack of care that has resulted in millions of workers looking for something better.

More: Virginia Tire Looks to Female Staff to Address Labor Shortage Unfortunately, all of the emphasis has been placed on the quit. However, the quit is simply a result – a result of a choice on the part of so many employers to care less, or not at all. As I have written elsewhere, what preceded the “Great Resignation” was a “Great Realization” on the part of workers – that one’s talents are near infinitely transferrable and that continuing to accept the unacceptable is a bad idea. So, they left. And they will keep leaving until business leaders awaken to the notion that the person they see in the mirror is no more important than the people they are intended to care for. The good news is: many in our industry have already figured this out.

People like Ira Silver, president of Max Finkelstein, Inc of Astoria, New York, said he believes that MFI’s people are a core element of their success, and he and their other leaders act accordingly, ensuring a culture of care prevails across an organization that spans 15 distribution centers throughout the northeast and mid-Atlantic. Of their associates, Silver says, “It is very important to me that our people are treated fairly and with respect.” This sort of tone from the top is essential in ensuring that people are cared for and valued in any organization. People stay at MFI because they recognize that leadership at the very highest levels values them and their contributions. It’s just that simple.

Caring for others, or not, is a choice. It’s a very simple choice. Fortunately, given current business conditions, it’s not a choice that requires a tremendous financial investment. Caring merely requires that leaders show their associates that they are valued, that their input matters, that their contributions will be recognized, and that when the goals of the organization are achieved, their lives will improve as a result. These are things that the team at Black’s Tire Service has figured out. More: Labor Issue No Match for Tire Dealers Thinking Outside the Box

