To better understand the buying habits of today’s tire customer, we offer the results of a study conducted by Marketplace Insights titled, Consumer Study: Buying Behaviors. In this study from the 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook, we provide data related to what factors influence the consumers’ tire purchase decision process as a means to know how to better communicate and engage with them.

Highlights of the consumer study include:

92% of respondents own their vehicle

55% say they researched on the internet before making a purchase

89% of respondents are more likely to shop with retailers who offer a rewards program

This national study was drawn from more than 10,000 interviews with recent tire and service buyers in 26 metro markets across the U.S.

For more information about Marketplace Insights or their other research offerings, contact Steve Schroeder at [email protected] or at 440.365.5872, ext. 3.