August 29, 2019

Consumer Study: Buying Behaviors

To better understand the buying habits of today’s tire customer, we offer the results of a study conducted by Marketplace Insights titled, Consumer Study: Buying Behaviors. In this study from the 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook, we provide data related to what factors influence the consumers’ tire purchase decision process as a means to know how to better communicate and engage with them.

Highlights of the consumer study include:

  • 92% of respondents own their vehicle
  • 55% say they researched on the internet before making a purchase
  • 89% of respondents are more likely to shop with retailers who offer a rewards program

Click the “Download” button below to view the full results of the study.

This national study was drawn from more than 10,000 interviews with recent tire and service buyers in 26 metro markets across the U.S.

To read the full 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook, click here.

For more information about Marketplace Insights or their other research offerings, contact Steve Schroeder at [email protected] or at 440.365.5872, ext. 3.

