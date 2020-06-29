Congratulations to Our 2020 Class of Club 3633!

Those who relentlessly pursue excellence have an innate ability to gauge how today’s actions impact tomorrow’s goals. They know that hard work and attention to detail fuel success, and they excel at turning challenges into opportunities.
This is the pedigree of a winner—the type of person you want on your team who will defy adversity to achieve success.
Our industry is full of these rising stars, and this issue of Tire Review recognizes a few of them for their efforts in making a difference in their companies, pursuing their career with passion and helping shape the future of the tire industry through our Club 3633 program.
Charles Goodyear revolutionized the rubber industry when he discovered the vulcanization of rubber, protected by his U.S. Patent 3633. The filing of this patent can be seen as a starting point for the modern tire industry. It is in recognition of this accomplishment that Tire Review’s Club 3633 takes its name—to celebrate and recognize the next generation of tire industry professionals who continue to advance our industry each and every day.
Following is a snapshot of our 2020 Class of Club 3633, who we applaud for their accomplishments with our sincere congratulations.
Kameron Butcher is the general manager at Lynn Wood Tire & Service Center, with two locations in northern Utah. Butcher excels at optimizing his customers’ service experience. His overarching formula for success is to embrace industry change, treat customers like friends, serve as an educator rather than a salesperson and treat employees like family.
Austin Hale is the OTR regional sales manager for the Mid-Atlantic region at McCarthy Tire Service. Currently in charge of OTR sales, inventory forecasting and existing market development for his region, he’s solidified himself as a leader in OTR tire management. Where he really shines is in his specialty—managing the implementation and maintenance of his partners’ total tire management programs.
Lauren Miller is the vice president of strategy and development at American Tire Distributors, where she leverages data and consumer trends to set a vision for how ATD can best serve retailers, manufacturers and consumers three to five years into the future and improve the tire-buying experience and supply chain efficiencies.
Gregory Karson is the business development manager at Nexen Tire. He doesn’t pass the buck when faced with a challenge. Instead, at Nexen Tire, he’s known as the go-to guy who studies the problem and develops solutions to improve the lives of tire dealers. Since 2017, Karson has been running all aspects of the company’s Next Level associate dealer program.
Alex Chavez is the lead technician at Pasco Tire Factory, with three locations in Washington state. Alex demonstrates not only strong mechanical knowledge, but also exceptional leadership abilities. No matter what the situation, his team says Alex can be trusted to handle it professionally with the best interest of both the customer and the business in mind.
Trent Wallin is the North Central Regional Sales Manager at Alliance Tire Americas (ATA). He’s known for his ability to convert his passion and knowledge for both agriculture and tires directly into sales. The nine-state region he manages has seen substantial year-over-year growth for the past three years. He also received Alliance’s President’s Award for sales growth back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.
