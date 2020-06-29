Congratulations to Our 2020 Class of Club 3633!

Those who relentlessly pursue excellence have an innate ability to gauge how today’s actions impact tomorrow’s goals. They know that hard work and attention to detail fuel success, and they excel at turning challenges into opportunities.

This is the pedigree of a winner—the type of person you want on your team who will defy adversity to achieve success.

Our industry is full of these rising stars, and this issue of Tire Review recognizes a few of them for their efforts in making a difference in their companies, pursuing their career with passion and helping shape the future of the tire industry through our Club 3633 program.

Charles Goodyear revolutionized the rubber industry when he discovered the vulcanization of rubber, protected by his U.S. Patent 3633. The filing of this patent can be seen as a starting point for the modern tire industry. It is in recognition of this accomplishment that Tire Review’s Club 3633 takes its name—to celebrate and recognize the next generation of tire industry professionals who continue to advance our industry each and every day.

Following is a snapshot of our 2020 Class of Club 3633, who we applaud for their accomplishments with our sincere congratulations.

Kameron Butcher is the general manager at Lynn Wood Tire & Service Center, with two locations in northern Utah. Butcher excels at optimizing his customers’ service experience. His overarching formula for success is to embrace industry change, treat customers like friends, serve as an educator rather than a salesperson and treat employees like family.