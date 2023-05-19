 Finding TPMS Sales & Maintenance Opportunities

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Commentary

Finding TPMS Sales & Maintenance Opportunities

Follow five steps to keep TPMS systems functioning properly.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Low-PSI-TPMS

The TPMS system is an active safety system that requires regular maintenance and inspection, but customers don’t always know this. So, here are five steps for you to perform at your shop to keep the system functioning and help you spot TPMS sales and maintenance opportunities.

Related Articles

First, when a vehicle is pulled into the shop, look at the dashboard and see if the TPMS light is flashing or solid. Then, observe the state of the light after 90 seconds to see if it is still flashing or has gone out. This can help you determine if the system is working properly in the first place.

Second, check tire pressures and tire wear patterns. Take a look at the tire sidewalls for damage, bubbles or cracks. This can lead to alignment opportunities, TPMS maintenance or tire replacement. In addition, check for corrosion on TPMS valve stems.

Third, inflate the tires to the correct pressure using the placard in the door frame and consider the outside temperature. The rule of thumb is that a 10-degree Fahrenheit increase or decrease will change the pressure by about one psi. Of course, you’ll also want to be sure that there are no air leaks in the vehicle’s tires.

Fourth, scan each sensor with the TPMS tool to check if the tires are at the correct pressure after inflating. Some TPMS sensors can also track the life of the battery or at least indicate if the battery is OK.

Finally, connect to the OBDII port. Some TPMS systems have active and stored codes, and with some TPMS tools, it is possible to retrieve those codes with an OBDII connection. These codes can be used to cure an intermittent TPMS complaint.

One of the most important parts to any TPMS service is recording all of your findings on a repair order that is shared with the customer. The more detail you give, the more your customers will appreciate that you have the safety of their vehicle top of mind. In addition, if any type of maintenance is turned down, record it and use it as a selling tool for future visits from that customer.

You May Also Like

software-solutions-stock
key-succession
McMahons-Best-One
FB-Stock
Commentary

China Tire Industry Still Recovering from COVID Lockdowns

China has been the largest global producer and consumer of tires since 2005. Tire production and consumption has registered very healthy growth in the 21st century, yet in the last few years, especially the last two, the market has proven to be very challenging for domestic and foreign companies operating in the country. More than

Yogender Malik
By Yogender Malik
China-COVID-lockdowns

China has been the largest global producer and consumer of tires since 2005. Tire production and consumption has registered very healthy growth in the 21st century, yet in the last few years, especially the last two, the market has proven to be very challenging for domestic and foreign companies operating in the country.

Read Full Article

More Commentary Posts
Tire Industry in India: Exports Remain a Pillar of Growth

Supported by a vibrant domestic automotive industry, the Indian tire industry has been among the fastest-growing on a global scale during the past decade. With a total of 66 production plants and 41 tire producers (in all the sub-segments), the Indian tire industry registered a turnover of $8.5 billion in the financial year 2020-21. Exports

By Yogender Malik
India-Tire-INdustry-exports-1400
The State of M&A in the Tire Industry for 2022

Merger and acquisition activity was subject to both significant catalysts and developing headwinds in 2022. The continued retail consolidation by the major and mid-tier retail consolidators remained strong coast to coast, with strategic buyers and private-equity-backed platforms driving activity, while new private equity entrants expressed interest in obtaining a retail consolidation platform or pursuing a

By Steven Rathbone & Phillip Kane
Mergers and Acquisitions Photo
Indonesian Tire Market Makes Major Gains

Indonesia has emerged as one of the largest producers and consumers of tires in the dynamic South East Asia region during the last decade. The country boasts some of the leading names in the global tire industry and has witnessed a period of high growth followed by a lull in demand over the last ten

By Yogender Malik
Indonesia rubber trees
Three Things to Keep Your Eye on in the New Year

Let’s face it: it’s harder to be an independent tire dealer today than in years past. That’s what longtime tire dealers we talk to—not only in interviews but also at ride-n-drives, on Johnny g & Friends and in What’s Treading episodes—tell us. From supply challenges to expanding tire sizes, the business has gotten complicated. And

By Madeleine Winer
Sailun-ERANGE-Test-3-1400

Other Posts

TireHub is Now a Mickey Thompson Distributor

Mickey Thompson’s Baja Boss and Baja Legend products will be distributed by TireHub and available to its customers.

By Christian Hinton
TireHub Mickey Thompson
P-Metric vs. Euro-Metric Tires

Tire classifications matter: Know the difference between P-Metric, LT-Metric and Euro-Metric.

By Madeleine Winer
Continental-Metric Tires
EV Tires: What Do You Need to Know?

We answer your burning EV tire questions on this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-EV-Tires
Continental Emphasizes Approach to Budget-Friendly Consumers, EVs

Tire Review sat down with executives from Continental Tire to talk EVs, Tier 2 popularity and more as companies across the industry are recovering from pandemic challenges.

By Madeleine Winer
Continental Roffler Charity Cadwell