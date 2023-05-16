 Ralson Tire North America Announces New President

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
People

Ralson Tire North America Announces New President

RTNA appointed Jim Mayfield as the company's new president to guide its TBR expansion.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Jim_Mayfield

Tire industry executive Jim Mayfield has been promoted to president of Ralson Tire North America. Ralson recently entered the global commercial truck tire (TBR) market with a new medium/heavy truck tire manufacturing facility.

Related Articles

Mayfield previously served as executive vice president for RTNA. The company is supplying two TBR brands, Ralson and Accelus.

“Jim’s leadership and knowledge of the commercial tire industry have been invaluable for Ralson’s entry into this large and very important market,” said Manjul Pahwa, Ralson’s chief executive officer. “We’re building our distribution base and look forward to getting our tires rolling on North American roads and highways.”

You May Also Like

Conti-PLT-sales
Goodyear-Ryan-Waldron
Conti-Smart-Mobility
Jason-Miller-Bartec
People

Christine Perry Joins Leeds West Groups

Leeds West Groups (LWG) has found its new director of marketing in Christine Perry.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Leeds-West-Christine-Perry

Leeds West Groups (LWG), an investment fund that acquires, owns, and manages national automotive repair franchise brands, announced that Christine Perry has joined as its director of marketing.  

Perry brings 25 years of experience in brand marketing specializing in advertising through the use of data and market research. Most recently Perry worked as the director of marketing for LearningRX, based in Colorado Springs where she led strategic marketing initiatives for franchisees. She has also served as the director of marketing for Grease Monkey International, as a marketing project manager for TCAG, a branding company, and was the director of marketing for Western Dental Services. Perry began her career at Valassis. 

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Auto Care Association Adds Dir. of Web & Digital Experience

Kyle Hardy will lead and execute the strategy for the association’s digital member experience.

By Christian Hinton
Kyle-Hardy-AutoCare
Double Coin Appoints Tim Kelly to OE, National Fleet Manager

Kelly has more than three decades of tire industry experience, notably in the commercial segment.

By Madeleine Winer
Tim-Kelly-Double-Coin-CMA
Apollo Tyres Hires Head of Commercial Sales for US, Canada

Brad Person’s hiring coincides with Apollo’s launch of its complete commercial tire line at the TMC Show.

By Madeleine Winer
Apollo-Tyres-Brad-Persons
Pep Boys Names Scott Collette as New CEO

Before joining Pep Boys, Scott Colette was COO of Menards for 13 years.

By Madeleine Winer
Colette Pep Boys

Other Posts

TBC Corp. Promotes Sam Kato to President, CEO

Laurent Bourrut will retire after completing his two-year stint as president of TBC.

By Christian Hinton
TBC-CEO
Torqata Welcomes New Female Leadership

The company has added three women to leadership roles.

By Christian Hinton
Torquata executive appointments
David Logan Joins Auto Care Assoc. as Director of Digital Products

David Logan joins the association with over two decades of experience in the automotive aftermarket.

By Christian Hinton
David-Logan-ACA
TIA’s Gust Named to US Environmental Advisory Group

Gust will represent TIA and the waste management and recycling segment of the U.S. environmental technology industry on the committee.

By Christian Hinton