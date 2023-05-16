Ralson Tire North America Announces New President

Tire industry executive Jim Mayfield has been promoted to president of Ralson Tire North America. Ralson recently entered the global commercial truck tire (TBR) market with a new medium/heavy truck tire manufacturing facility.

Mayfield previously served as executive vice president for RTNA. The company is supplying two TBR brands, Ralson and Accelus.

“Jim’s leadership and knowledge of the commercial tire industry have been invaluable for Ralson’s entry into this large and very important market,” said Manjul Pahwa, Ralson’s chief executive officer. “We’re building our distribution base and look forward to getting our tires rolling on North American roads and highways.”