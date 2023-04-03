 Coats Launches Next-Generation Maxx Tire Changers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Coats Launches Next-Generation Maxx Tire Changers

The Coats Maxx Tire Changer series has three distinct models that allow technicians to provide easier, faster and more reliable service, the company says.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Coats-Maxx-90

The Coats Company has introduced its Maxx Tire Changer line, aimed at giving technicians the most sought-after convenience features in tire changers today, the company said. The Coats Maxx Tire Changer series has three distinct models—the Maxx 70, 80 and 90 —that allow technicians to provide easier, faster and more reliable service, the company says. Coats said the Maxx series has been designed to fit high levels of performance into a shop-friendly footprint for today’s packed shops, all while being engineered and tested to 250,000 cycles.

Related Articles

The company says key features of the Coats Maxx Tire Changer series include:

  • Flexible power options for multiple shop setups from a 110V or air to 220V. For those with big power needs, a 220V, two-horsepower motor option provides twice the power and more torque to tackle tough wheel assemblies. A two-speed option provides a combination of precision and speed.
  • Dual nozzle inflation system that seals difficult assemblies with ease, according to Coats. The hands-free, dual-nozzle configuration delivers more air, more quickly to reduce wasted time with tough assemblies. It does the work of an air blast tank but built with safety in mind.
  • Dual control bead loosener on the Maxx 80 and 90 models. Technicians can now work the way they’re comfortable with both hand-operated and foot-pedal-operated bead looseners.
  • More robust chassis that makes the Maxx series a workhorse even when confronted with a harsh work environment, Coats says. The Maxx series can accommodate bigger, heavier wheel assemblies—from 6- to 30-inch clamping capacity—giving technicians two feet of flexibility to work on whatever comes through the door.

“Being a tire tech is a really labor-intensive job,” said Rick Kennedy, product marketing manager. “So, if there are things that we can improve on a machine, we want to do that. By making the technician successful, that success travels up the line.”

In creating this line, Coats product managers and engineers gathered technicians’ opinions and pain points regarding tire changers in the market today. A better inflation system, the option for hand- and foot-operated bead looseners, better clamps and more power were a few areas for improvement, Coats said.

“We compiled all their feedback and started to stack it up against our brand promise of being the best, easiest to use, straightforward equipment on the market, but at the same time, engineered with hardcore functionality and reliability,” Kennedy said. “We believe that the Maxx series will stand up to any test and is the best tire changer for today’s high-volume tire dealer.”

After initial models were made, the Maxx series underwent rigorous years of testing with Coats’ industry partners ranging from independent tire dealers to large corporate partners across the country, the company said.

Easy Upgrades

The Maxx series is made with flexibility in mind, allowing for easy upgrades. For example, the Maxx 80 and 90 come with both hand- and foot-operated bead looseners as well as the Coats RoboRoller arm. If a shop wants to add those features to their Maxx 70, all it takes is a service call to the Coats Service Network to upgrade, the company said.

Coats has designed the Maxx series, all made in Nashville, Tennessee, as an upgrade from its X-Series, which features the 60X, 70X, 80X and 90X models. The Maxx series was designed to be an intuitive switch from the X-Series, as it features similar Coats features technicians know from the brand.

“A shop that’s been working with a Coats swing arm tire changer for 15 years and wants to upgrade their equipment can replace it with the Maxx series, and the learning curve is little to none,” Kennedy said. “The tech can just get in there and get back to work without missing a beat.”

The Maxx series also features a similar footprint as the X-Series, so shops looking to upgrade can do.

You May Also Like

CTS-TIA
Yokohama-HL-tire
Dayton-Nokian-factory
AddUp-360-
News

Hankook Tire Announces ‘Great Catch Rebate’

The Hankook Tire Great Catch Rebate includes six of Hankook’s premium passenger and light truck SUV lines.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

As baseball fans and players gear up for the 2023 season, the "Official Tire of MLB," Hankook Tire, announced its first 2023 consumer promotion, the "Great Catch Rebate," running through May 21. This year’s promotion includes six of Hankook’s premium passenger and light truck SUV lines, including new consumer offerings.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Women In Trucking Association Announces Gold Partnership

Bridgestone Americas is Women in Trucking’s newest Gold Level Partner.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-WIT
Yokohama Rubber Gains UK Clearance for Trelleborg Aquisition

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority granted Yokohama Rubber “unconditional clearance” for its planned acquisition of outstanding shares of Trelleborg Wheel Systems.

By Madeleine Winer
yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_
Yokohama Tire to Sponsor the 2023 Porsche Sprint Challenge

Yokohama is partnering with Porsche Motorsport and USAC for the 2023 Sprint Challenge North America.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Porsche
H/T vs. A/T Tires: How to Guide Your Customer

Your guide on deciding if highway tires or all-terrain tires best suit your customer’s needs.

By David Poling
HT AT tires

Other Posts

What’s in a Tire? Raw Materials that Make Up Tires

The materials used in tire design continue to evolve and improve.

By Christian Hinton
Continental What's In a Tire
How Old is Too Old for Tire Shop Equipment?

When we asked tire dealers what the No. 1 reason was for their last shop equipment replacement, updated technology was the No. 1 answer.

By David Sickels
RwtN-Featured-Image-EP22 (1)
Characteristics of UHP Summer Tires

Find out more about the tire technology characteristics that make UHP summer tires superior for speed.

By Christian Hinton
UHP-Summer-Tires
Commercial Van Tire Segment Continues to Deliver Growth

In addition to increased e-commerce sales during the pandemic, many elements have influenced the growth of the commercial van tire segment.

By Denise Koeth
CelsiusCargo_RamVan