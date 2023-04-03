Coats Launches Next-Generation Maxx Tire Changers

The Coats Company has introduced its Maxx Tire Changer line, aimed at giving technicians the most sought-after convenience features in tire changers today, the company said. The Coats Maxx Tire Changer series has three distinct models—the Maxx 70, 80 and 90 —that allow technicians to provide easier, faster and more reliable service, the company says. Coats said the Maxx series has been designed to fit high levels of performance into a shop-friendly footprint for today’s packed shops, all while being engineered and tested to 250,000 cycles.

The company says key features of the Coats Maxx Tire Changer series include:

Flexible power options for multiple shop setups from a 110V or air to 220V. For those with big power needs, a 220V, two-horsepower motor option provides twice the power and more torque to tackle tough wheel assemblies. A two-speed option provides a combination of precision and speed.

Dual nozzle inflation system that seals difficult assemblies with ease, according to Coats. The hands-free, dual-nozzle configuration delivers more air, more quickly to reduce wasted time with tough assemblies. It does the work of an air blast tank but built with safety in mind.

Dual control bead loosener on the Maxx 80 and 90 models. Technicians can now work the way they’re comfortable with both hand-operated and foot-pedal-operated bead looseners.

More robust chassis that makes the Maxx series a workhorse even when confronted with a harsh work environment, Coats says. The Maxx series can accommodate bigger, heavier wheel assemblies—from 6- to 30-inch clamping capacity—giving technicians two feet of flexibility to work on whatever comes through the door.

“Being a tire tech is a really labor-intensive job,” said Rick Kennedy, product marketing manager. “So, if there are things that we can improve on a machine, we want to do that. By making the technician successful, that success travels up the line.”

In creating this line, Coats product managers and engineers gathered technicians’ opinions and pain points regarding tire changers in the market today. A better inflation system, the option for hand- and foot-operated bead looseners, better clamps and more power were a few areas for improvement, Coats said.

“We compiled all their feedback and started to stack it up against our brand promise of being the best, easiest to use, straightforward equipment on the market, but at the same time, engineered with hardcore functionality and reliability,” Kennedy said. “We believe that the Maxx series will stand up to any test and is the best tire changer for today’s high-volume tire dealer.”

After initial models were made, the Maxx series underwent rigorous years of testing with Coats’ industry partners ranging from independent tire dealers to large corporate partners across the country, the company said.

Easy Upgrades

The Maxx series is made with flexibility in mind, allowing for easy upgrades. For example, the Maxx 80 and 90 come with both hand- and foot-operated bead looseners as well as the Coats RoboRoller arm. If a shop wants to add those features to their Maxx 70, all it takes is a service call to the Coats Service Network to upgrade, the company said.

Coats has designed the Maxx series, all made in Nashville, Tennessee, as an upgrade from its X-Series, which features the 60X, 70X, 80X and 90X models. The Maxx series was designed to be an intuitive switch from the X-Series, as it features similar Coats features technicians know from the brand.

“A shop that’s been working with a Coats swing arm tire changer for 15 years and wants to upgrade their equipment can replace it with the Maxx series, and the learning curve is little to none,” Kennedy said. “The tech can just get in there and get back to work without missing a beat.”

The Maxx series also features a similar footprint as the X-Series, so shops looking to upgrade can do.