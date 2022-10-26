fbpx
Coats Previews Shop Solutions Coming to 2022 AAPEX Show

Coats has expanded its product offerings and will display them at the 2022 AAPEX Show from Nov. 1-3. Coats will conduct live demonstrations of its aligner, vehicle inspection lane and Bayley Service Intelligence platform as well as its full array of tire changers and wheel balancers at its booth in #R8838, and in Bay 3 of Joe’s Garage, both on Level 1 of the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas.

In this video, Ben Pryor, vice president of marketing at Hennessy Industries (makers of Coats equipment), and Jenna Kuczkowski, field marketing specialist for the company, discuss what attendees will be able to see from Coats at the show with Vic Tarasik, owner of Shop Owner Coach and member of the AAPEX Events Committee.

Ben and Jenna also delve into:

  • Features of Coats’ 3D Aligner with 12K Scissor Lift
  • The benefits of hands-on live equipment demonstrations at Joe’s Garage
  • A look at Coats’ full inspection lane setup with its Tread Depth Scanner and BodyCheck Cameras
  • Coats’ recent collaboration with Discount Tire on its PitPass shop concept
  • New products that Coats will display at the show and their features and benefits

Hear more from Vic about the benefits of attending AAPEX for tire dealers below.

AAPEX 2022: What Tire Dealers Can Expect [Audio]

