With weekend availability and shortened hours, your community and techs will both be happy.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

The Tire Review team recently visited Dallas, Texas for the Big O Tire Dealer Conference. While we were there, it was our goal to get a pulse on the industry by tracking down tire dealers and asking them our most burning questions.

This week, that question is: Are you open on Saturdays?

With technician shortages on the rise, it’s becoming harder for tire dealers to keep current techs happy or to attract new tech talent. In this episode of “What’s the Deal?”, Big O Tire dealers tell us how shortened hours on Saturdays keep the community and techs happy.

Full transcript of the episode below:

Greg Kimberlin – Big O Tires

Christian Hinton, Associate Editor, Tire Review:
I’m Christian Hinton from Tire Review at the Big O Tire Conference in Dallas, Texas. And we’re asking tire dealers one question, are you open on Saturdays?

Greg Kimberlin:
We’re open on Saturdays, and we always have been. We do have shortened hours, we’re normally open 8:00 to 6:00 Monday through Friday, and we’re open 8:00 to 3:00 on Saturday, and it’s for the people that can’t get in through the week. We do a tremendous amount of drop-off business on Saturday. On a Saturday we’ll run 70 cars through the building. It’s nothing for us to pull up Saturday morning at 6:30 and there will be 20 cars, 25 cars dropped off to be worked on. But it helps the people that work the same crazy hours we do.

Mitch Beranek – Big O Tires

Mitch Beranek:
Yes, we’re open on Saturdays, but we’re closed on Sundays.

Christian Hinton:
Okay. Are your hours regular on Saturdays?

Mitch Beranek:
No, we are normally 7:00 to 6:00 during the week and 7:00 to 5:00 on Saturdays.

As part of our ongoing "What's the Deal?" series, Tire Review will be asking tire dealers their thoughts on a variety of topics.

