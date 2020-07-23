Connect with us
Carlson-ABS-Wheel-Speed-Sensors

Undercar

Carlson Releases New ABS Wheel Speed Sensors

The company says the new wheel speed sensors undergo thermal, shock, vibration, durability and extreme temperature testing.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Carlson Quality Brake Parts has expanded its product portfolio, adding ABS wheel speed sensors to its catalog of brake parts.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says the new wheel speed sensors are tested before and after production, undergoing thermal, shock, vibration, durability and extreme temperature testing to deliver stability in all weather conditions.

Carlson says it ensures that each ABS sensor is designed to precisely match OE wire lengths, mounting and connector designs for easy installation and consistent performance, adding it uses high-quality, rugged and weather-resistant components so the sensors can withstand extreme temperatures and road conditions.

The new Carlson ABS sensors are now available and offer a range covering most vehicles in North America.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

PRT Launches 71 Complete Strut Assemblies

TrakMotive Releases 87 New Part Numbers

Raybestos Expands Element3 Caliper Coverage

Continental Releases ATE Plastilube Brake Lubricant

Advertisement

on

Carlson Releases New ABS Wheel Speed Sensors

on

PRT Launches 66 Complete Strut Assemblies

on

NRS Adds Brake Coverage for Ford Transit Connect

on

NRS Brakes Makes 2020 Cadillac Escalade Galvanized Brake Pad
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

VMAC

VMAC
Contact: Lurene HainesPhone: 250-740-3200Fax: 250-740-3201
1333 Kipp Rd., Nanaimo BC V9X 1R3
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Bushing Testing: How to Tell When a Bushing is Bad

Brake Rotors: When To Resurface And When To Replace

Back2Basics 5: Step-by-Step vehicle alignment

Fuel System Definitions and Diagnostic Trouble Codes
Connect