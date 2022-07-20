Connect with us
Bridgestone-VSWAS-23.5R25-Size-OTR-Snow-Tire-Line-1400

Bridgestone Adds VSWAS 23.5R25 Size to OTR Snow Tire Line

Avatar

on

Bridgestone Americas announced the introduction of the VSWAS 23.5R25 V-Steel Snow Wedge all-season tire, a size expansion to the Bridgestone Off-the-Road (OTR) line of radial snow tires. 

Designed for grader and loader applications, the VSWAS 23.5R25 provides excellent performance in deep snow with a tread pattern that reduces stone holdings without the need for studs or chains, the company says. The VSWAS 23.5R25 is also designed for year-round use, negating the need for seasonal tire change-outs.

Bridgestone says key innovations to the VSWAS 23.5R25 include:

  • Deep siping design: For year-round use and advanced capability in snow, gravel and soft, sandy conditions.
  • Special tread design: With wide grooves and angled lugs to help minimize stone retention, stone throw, or the need for chains, while contributing to a comfortable ride. 
  • Cut-resistant compound: For reduced cutting, chipping and puncturing, which helps extend the life of the tire.

The 23.5R25 is an enhancement to the Bridgestone VSWAS line of OTR radial snow tires that includes the 14.00R24, the 17.5R25 and the 20.5R25, the company says. Bridgestone also offers the VSW, a V-Steel Snow Wedge radial suitable for icy or packed snow surfaces. The Bridgestone OTR line offers innovative tread patterns and compounds designed for various surfaces and applications, providing reliable performance so customers can maximize job-site productivity, the company says.

