 Bridgestone Expands US MasterCore Lineup at SC Plant

Standing 13-foot-tall and weighing upwards of 10,000 pounds each, Bridgestone MasterCore mining tires are designed to enable a more efficient and sustainable mining operation.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone has added production of two MasterCore products (53/80R63 and 59/80R63) to its LEED- and ISCC-certified Aiken County Off Road plant in Graniteville, SC, in an effort to more efficiently meet US supply demands. Aiken is Bridgestone’s only plant in North America that produces giants, and the company says it represents one of its most sustainable and environmentally-conscious facilities.

The company says the Aiken plant:

  • Reuses 92% of its own construction debris and 100% of discarded manufacturing materials;
  • Leverages rail transportation as an alternative method to truck transport, reducing 600 tons of CO2 in transportation to our Western Canada market in 2022 alone;
  • Harvests rainwater via geomembrane pond liners and pavers, creating retention ponds and supporting water harvesting at the global operation.

Standing 13-foot-tall and weighing upwards of 10,000 pounds each, Bridgestone MasterCore mining tires are designed to enable a more efficient and sustainable mining operation. MasterCore tires can deliver up to 5% more durability, 10% faster speed, or 15% greater payloads, the company says.

