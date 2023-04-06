New Bridgestone UHP Tires Featured on Lamborghini Revuelto

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) announced it was chosen by Lamborghini as its exclusive tire partner for the new Revuelto, Lamborghini’s first-ever super sports V12 HPEV (High-Performance Electrified Vehicle). Bridgestone developed bespoke Potenza Sport high-performance tires for the Lamborghini Revuelto, which features three electric motors powering the front wheels, and a V12 internal combustion engine powering the rear wheels.

Available in 20, 21 and 22 in., Bridgestone said its Potenza Sport tires were designed to enhance the Lamborghini Revuelto’s high-performance capabilities. The Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires specifically developed for the Lamborghini Revuelto are also available with Run Flat Technology (RFT), the company says. This enables drivers to continue driving safely even after a puncture for 50 miles at 50 mph with 0 bar pressure.

The new Lamborghini Revuelto is also available with Bridgestone’s bespoke Blizzak LM005 winter tire option.

Developed and manufactured in Italy, the Lamborghini Revuelto’s Bridgestone tires were designed and tested at the company’s European R&D Centre, using Bridgestone’s Virtual Tire Development technology. Bridgestone said this approach enables a digital version of an in-development tire to be created and tested virtually before building prototypes, leading to savings in raw materials and CO2 emissions during development.

The high-performance Potenza Sport tires specifically developed for the Lamborghini Revuelto are available as mixed fitment with 265/35 ZRF20 on the front axle and 345/30 ZRF21 on the rear axle, as well as with 265/30 ZRF21 on the front and 355/25 ZRF22 on the rear, both featuring Run-flat Technology. On top, a performance combination has been designed as well, which features on front axle 265/35 ZR20 and rear axle 345/30 ZR21 Potenza Sport (tubeless version). Bridgestone’s Blizzak LM005 tires are available as an aftersales winter option which features on front axle 265/35 R20 and rear axle 345/30 R21.