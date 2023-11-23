 Bridgestone, 'Play Like a Girl!' Partner with NFL Teams

Bridgestone, ‘Play Like a Girl!’ Partner with NFL Teams

Bridgestone said its collaboration fosters girls' leadership in STEM through NFL partnerships and initiatives.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-girls-flag-football

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) recently partnered with Play Like a Girl! (PLAG), a nonprofit organization that leverages skills gained from sports to help propel young women into careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Bridgestone and PLAG are teaming up with five professional football franchises—the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans—for a series of programs during the 2023-2024 season designed to create equitable access to opportunity and develop the next generation of women leaders, Bridgestone said.

These activities are part of Bridgestone’s “What Really Matters” brand platform, which is designed to drive purpose-driven actions that can make a positive and lasting impact for future generations, the company said.

Together, Bridgestone, PLAG and participating teams have hosted interactive girls flag football field days featuring drills with professional football players, a hands-on STEM activity and a panel discussion featuring female leaders from each organization.

Bridgestone said it will further support each girls flag football market in different ways, including team transportation funding, development of a digital educational portal, equipment donation and more. As part of the initiative, Bridgestone will also make a $100,000 donation to PLAG to support the national expansion of its mission.

