Bridgestone To Develop Lunar Terrain Vehicle Tires

Bridgestone is joining the Teledyne Brown Engineering team to design and build the crewed lunar terrain vehicle (LTV) for NASA in support of future exploration on the moon. Bridgestone says it signed an exclusive teaming agreement with the Teledyne Team to provide lunar tires for the program.
To ensure tire function and safety under difficult operating conditions (rocky and sandy desert with exposure to extreme temperatures and cosmic ray radiation) Bridgestone says it is developing and validating metal airless tire concepts.