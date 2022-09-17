Bridgestone TBR Plant Celebrates 50 Years

Bridgestone Americas announced its truck and bus radial (TBR) tire manufacturing plant in LaVergne, Tennessee is celebrating 50 years of operations this year. The LaVergne Tire Plant began manufacturing TBR tires in 1972.

During its 50 years in operation, Bridgestone says the LaVergne Tire Plant has received several certifications and awards, including the Tennessee Green Partnership and Outstanding Achievement Award in Air Quality from the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Bridgestone says LaVergne Tire Plant has numerous partnerships and community volunteer projects to its name, including support of the United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties.