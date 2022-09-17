Connect with us

News

Bridgestone TBR Plant Celebrates 50 Years

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Bridgestone Americas announced its truck and bus radial (TBR) tire manufacturing plant in LaVergne, Tennessee is celebrating 50 years of operations this year. The LaVergne Tire Plant began manufacturing TBR tires in 1972.

Advertisement

During its 50 years in operation, Bridgestone says the LaVergne Tire Plant has received several certifications and awards, including the Tennessee Green Partnership and Outstanding Achievement Award in Air Quality from the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Bridgestone says LaVergne Tire Plant has numerous partnerships and community volunteer projects to its name, including support of the United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Ecore Invests in New Tire Recycling Facility

News: Marvin Bozarth, Retired ITRA Executive Director, Dies

News: Dannmar Introduces D4-12A Alignment Lift

News: ALI Updates Lift Safety Manual with New Digital Option

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone TBR Plant Celebrates 50 Years

on

Pagani Utopia Range Uses Specially Developed Pirelli Tires

on

GRI Opens US Corporate Office at RTP in North Carolina

on

Meyle Unveils its First Climate-Neutral Product Range
Connect with us

Trending Now

Business Operations: What Your Credit Score Can do to Your Business

Commercial Tires: Earn Fleet Customer Trust Via Proactive Truck Tire Maintenance

Service: Catalytic Converter Theft: How it Can Affect Your Shop

Sponsored Content: K&M Top Shop: Van Kleeck’s Tire Stands Out With Clever Marketing

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hanco Corp.

Hanco Corp.
Phone: 800-328-7400Fax: 800-328-7401
2855 Eagandale Blvd., Eagan MN 55121
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

CONTInental Americas-Leadership CONTInental Americas-Leadership

Executive Interviews

Continental Focuses on Adding Value to Dealers Amid Economic Uncertainty￼
RoboTire-Installs-First-Revolutionary-Tire-Changing-System-Discount-Tire RoboTire-Installs-First-Revolutionary-Tire-Changing-System-Discount-Tire

News

RoboTire Installs First Tire Changing Robots at Discount Tire Store
Martin-Winter ZC Rubber Martin-Winter ZC Rubber

People

Martin Winter Joins ZC Rubber Europe Technical Center

News

Independent Auto Shops in Maine Pursue ‘Right to Repair’ Ballot Measure
Connect
Tire Review Magazine