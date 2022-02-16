Maxxis Signs Three-Year Deal To Be NASA’s New Spec E30 Tire

After extensive testing by the National Auto Sport Association (NASA), the Maxxis RC-1 has been chosen as the spec race tire for the NASA Spec E30 class from 2022 – 2024.

Maxxis says the recently updated Victra RC-1 with the R2 compound succeeded in NASA’s tests by delivering an optimum balance between dry traction, consistency, tire wear, heat resistance, and heat-cycle performance – something NASA racers are always seeking to improve.

Maxxis says the RC-1 will be permitted in spec E30 races starting March 1, with all racers required to be on the RC-1 by May 1. In addition to its existing contingency program, Maxxis is offering a separate spec E30 contingency program that will award tires to drivers in both regional and national races.