 Bridgestone Wins Caterpillar Supplier of the Year Award

Caterpillar procurement leadership presented the award at their Supplier Excellence Recognition event in Dallas, Texas.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Bridgestone won the Caterpillar Supplier of the Year Award from Caterpillar Inc. Caterpillar procurement leadership presented the award at their Supplier Excellence Recognition event.

During the award ceremony, Pam Heminger, senior vice president for the strategic procurement and planning division of Caterpillar Inc. said, “Caterpillar’s reputation for world-class products and services stands on the shoulders of our global and diverse team – and that team includes our international and diverse supply network. By working together, we can deliver on our purpose to help our customers build a better, more sustainable world.”

Nobuyuki Tamura, vice president and senior officer, global-mining, industrial, construction and aviation said, “We are very honored to receive the Supplier of the Year Award. Caterpillar clearly recognizes the attention to the quality of our entire value chain, from factories to our global dealer and customer support network. We will continue collaboration to support Caterpillar and customers build a better and more sustainable future.”

Maxxis Spotlights Digital Wellness with ‘Eyes Up’ Interview Series

Maxxis has partnered with Ben Grannis, cyclist and motivational speaker, to reduce distracted driving.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Maxxis Eyes Up series

Smartphones are everywhere, and despite the advantages they bring, their convenience comes at a cost, which includes thousands of injuries and fatalities caused every year by distracted driving. That's why Maxxis International-USA has partnered with Ben Grannis, cyclist and motivational speaker, to reduce the price tag of distracted driving through Grannis' "Eyes Up Ride" interview series. In the series, Grannis talks to Maxxxis-sponsored athletes to learn about their perspectives on digital wellness as he bikes across the country to spread awareness about distracted driving.

